13-Year Old Arrested In Connection With Shooting Of 11-Year Old On Sept. 2

A 13-year old boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting of an 11-year old boy on Sept. 2 in the 4400 block of Grand Avenue.

On Sept. 2, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Chattanooga Police officers responded to a call of unknown trouble at a residence in the 4400 block of Grand Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located an 11-year old suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries, the scene was secured, and evidence was collected.

He is in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

CPD Homicide investigators later conducted a series of interviews which resulted in a suspect being charged on this date. The juvenile suspect is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip in the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.



