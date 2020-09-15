 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 79.0°F   overcast   Overcast

13-Year Old Arrested In Connection With Shooting Of 11-Year Old On Sept. 2

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

A 13-year old boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting of an 11-year old boy on Sept. 2 in the 4400 block of Grand Avenue.

On Sept. 2, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Chattanooga Police officers responded to a call of unknown trouble at a residence in the 4400 block of Grand Avenue.
 
Upon arrival, officers located an 11-year old suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries, the scene was secured, and evidence was collected. 
 
CPD Homicide investigators later conducted a series of interviews which resulted in a suspect being charged on this date. The juvenile suspect is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
He is in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip in the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous. 


September 16, 2020

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2020

September 15, 2020

Hamilton County Has No New Coronavirus Deaths; 66 New Cases

September 15, 2020

Walker County Has Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 48 More Deaths


Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2020: (click for more)

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Tuesday is 66. The new total is 8,967. No new deaths have been reported, said the county Health Department, for a total of 87. There ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 48 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,398. There were 1,571 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Opinion

Don't Publicize The Swastika Idiots

So in a metropolitan area of 550,000 residents one or possibly two idiots paint swastikas on the Walnut Street Bridge Sunday morning. Naturally our local Pulitzer prize wannabes in the local media plastered it all over TV Sunday. And the TFP has it on the front page of the Region section yesterday. Did it ever cross the mind of the local media this is exactly why low IQ ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pro Sports Threatened

The backlash at racial protests took a tremendous hit on the first weekend of the NFL season and it was predictable by a fed-up public. Americans love sports but the increasing rancor over the Black Lives Matter movement, over more than 100 nights of rioting in Portland, over 560 blacks murdered by other blacks in Chicago since January, and the latest travesty in Los Angeles – two ... (click for more)

Sports

Alexander: Money Paid To Student Athletes For Their Name, Image And Likeness Should Benefit All Student Athletes At That Institution

“Money paid to student athletes for use of their name, image, and likeness should benefit all student athletes at that institution,” Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tn.) told a S enate hearing on Tuesday. “Student athletes should not be on the payroll and treated as hired hands.” “I do not see a good ending to allowing a few student athletes to be paid ... (click for more)

Cleveland's Ray Stephens, Jr. Caught A Dream When He Went Behind The Plate With Nolan Ryan On The Mound

Very few athletes on any level realize the special opportunity to play with a person they consider the very best their sport has to offer. Such was the case for Carl Ray Stephens, Jr. Stephens was an outstanding and versatile high school baseball athlete at Bradley Central. He played one season at Cleveland State before transferring to Middle Georgia College and then setting ... (click for more)


