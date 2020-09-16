 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALL, KENNETH LAVELL 
4426 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
BEALER, MICHAEL LEE 
967 MAIN ST LOT #5 KIMBALL, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
BELCHER, ALVIN LAJUAN 
22 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS 
4508 POINTIAC DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST
VIOLATION OF WINDOW TINT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIN WITH INTENT
POSSESSION OF HEROIN WITH INTENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BLACKWELL, BRIANNA HOPE 
3644 HIGHLAND TERRACE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
STALKING
---
BONNER, DAVID MONTREL 
1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BRUMLOW, STEPHEN EUGENE 
111 DELRAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CRONNON, CURTIS BRYAN 
111 HICKORY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DAVIS, CRYSTAL CORNELIUS 
386 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112703 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
DAVIS, NATHAN ROBERT 
451 TIMBERLINKS DRIVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE 
2610 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FLERL, JONATHAN ALAN 
907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FOWLER, GILBERT BLAKE 
1480 OLD FEDERAL RD OCOEE, 37361 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GANN, CHANDLER LEVI 
700 CITY HALL DR/HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GASTON, APRIL DAWN 
3220 MARYLAND CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CAR JACKING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
HILL, KATHERINE REE 
6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
HOLDER, FRED EMMITT 
6316 OAK MEADOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK
---
HOLLOWAY, EDITH A 
606 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JACKSON, ARZIE MARIE 
1912 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JENKINS, DARREN RUSSELL 
1435 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JOHNSON, ICEY ROSETTA 
2812 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA 
9978 MOONLIGHT TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA 
316 N HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MADDEN, FREDRICK LAMAR 
1605 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MANGHANE, JERRELL DEMONE 
5910 DOE RUN LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MATTHEWS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
8229 PATTERSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
MATTHEWS, ZACHARY THOMAS 
4935 LADD SPRINGS RD OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCCLURE, ROBERT 
5458 OLD TULLAHOMA ROAD WINCHESTER, 37398 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
MIDDLEBROOKS, ERNESTINE 
4735 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ODMANN, JEFFREY STEVEN 
208 NORTH ST MARK CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD 
2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PAYNE, HAB WALLACE 
113 EVERGLADE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROGERS, DEWAYNE LAVALE 
2014 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064203 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
SANDERS, GERALD 
4735 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SATTERFIELD, PRECIOUS MENEN 
1206 HENDRIX ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR 
4319 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
WENZELL, LANE ALLEN 
5 WOODLAND DRIVE CARTERSVILLE, 30920 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WESTMORELAND, LISA A 
1913 POE RD, SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
WHITE, RUSSELL KEVIN 
6307 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:
BALL, KENNETH LAVELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/19/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BEALER, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
BELCHER, ALVIN LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/25/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF WINDOW TINT
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIN WITH INTENT
  • POSSESSION OF HEROIN WITH INTENT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLACKWELL, BRIANNA HOPE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • STALKING
BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRUMLOW, STEPHEN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/15/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRONNON, CURTIS BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/21/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DAVIS, CRYSTAL CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
DAVIS, NATHAN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GASTON, APRIL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • CAR JACKING
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HILL, KATHERINE REE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • THEFT OVER $1,000
HOLDER, FRED EMMITT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK
JACKSON, ARZIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JENKINS, DARREN RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, ICEY ROSETTA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MADDEN, FREDRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/21/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCLURE, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
MIDDLEBROOKS, ERNESTINE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/29/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ODMANN, JEFFREY STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAYNE, HAB WALLACE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, DEWAYNE LAVALE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/13/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
WENZELL, LANE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/29/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WESTMORELAND, LISA A
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/15/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE


September 16, 2020

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2020

September 16, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 16, 2020

City Council Considers Curbing Short Term Vacation Rentals


Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, KENNETH LAVELL 4426 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 Age at Arrest: 57 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT --- BEALER, ... (click for more)

City Council member Demetrus Coonrod on Tuesday raised the concern about short term vacation rentals taking affordable housing off the market. She has been working with City Attorney Phil Noblett ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2020

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, KENNETH LAVELL 4426 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 Age at Arrest: 57 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT --- BEALER, MICHAEL LEE 967 MAIN ST LOT #5 KIMBALL, 37347 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain SPEEDING DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE --- BELCHER, ALVIN LAJUAN ... (click for more)

Opinion

Preserving Walden

I write to hopefully provide some helpful thoughts and perspective on the proposed 44,000 sq. ft. big-box development in Walden, a development I understand will be replete with requisite loading dock, adjacent strip center buildings, and a massive parking lot complete with rows of gas pumps. The land was recently rezoned as a “Village Center, “ though the ordinance approving the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Patagonia Sorrow

There is a 9-in-10 chance that if you were to see me on any given day, I will be wearing a piece of Patagonia clothing. I have had a 50-year love affair with the outdoorsy outfitter and my year-round wardrobe overflows with the brand. The company’s founder, Yvon Chouinard, is easily one of my most fabled folk heroes. For the record, as I write this, I am wearing a Patagonia sweatshirt ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Win Over Omaha 2-0

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 2-0 victory over Union Omaha felt both closer and more distant than the score indicated. While coach Obleda’s team in red did not dominate in terms of shots or possession, they never seemed to be in danger of losing the lead. That margin began to take form in the 18th minute, when Ricardo Zacarias made a fantastic run in the 18th minute. “I started ... (click for more)

Alexander: Money Paid To Student Athletes For Their Name, Image And Likeness Should Benefit All Student Athletes At That Institution

“Money paid to student athletes for use of their name, image, and likeness should benefit all student athletes at that institution,” Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tn.) told a S enate hearing on Tuesday. “Student athletes should not be on the payroll and treated as hired hands.” “I do not see a good ending to allowing a few student athletes to be paid ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors