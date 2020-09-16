Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALL, KENNETH LAVELL
4426 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
BEALER, MICHAEL LEE
967 MAIN ST LOT #5 KIMBALL, 37347
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
BELCHER, ALVIN LAJUAN
22 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS
4508 POINTIAC DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST
VIOLATION OF WINDOW TINT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIN WITH INTENT
POSSESSION OF HEROIN WITH INTENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BLACKWELL, BRIANNA HOPE
3644 HIGHLAND TERRACE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
STALKING
---
BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BRUMLOW, STEPHEN EUGENE
111 DELRAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CRONNON, CURTIS BRYAN
111 HICKORY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DAVIS, CRYSTAL CORNELIUS
386 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112703
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
DAVIS, NATHAN ROBERT
451 TIMBERLINKS DRIVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
2610 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FLERL, JONATHAN ALAN
907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FOWLER, GILBERT BLAKE
1480 OLD FEDERAL RD OCOEE, 37361
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GANN, CHANDLER LEVI
700 CITY HALL DR/HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GASTON, APRIL DAWN
3220 MARYLAND CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CAR JACKING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
HILL, KATHERINE REE
6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
HOLDER, FRED EMMITT
6316 OAK MEADOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK
---
HOLLOWAY, EDITH A
606 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JACKSON, ARZIE MARIE
1912 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JENKINS, DARREN RUSSELL
1435 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JOHNSON, ICEY ROSETTA
2812 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA
9978 MOONLIGHT TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA
316 N HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MADDEN, FREDRICK LAMAR
1605 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MANGHANE, JERRELL DEMONE
5910 DOE RUN LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MATTHEWS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
8229 PATTERSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
MATTHEWS, ZACHARY THOMAS
4935 LADD SPRINGS RD OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCCLURE, ROBERT
5458 OLD TULLAHOMA ROAD WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
MIDDLEBROOKS, ERNESTINE
4735 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ODMANN, JEFFREY STEVEN
208 NORTH ST MARK CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD
2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PAYNE, HAB WALLACE
113 EVERGLADE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROGERS, DEWAYNE LAVALE
2014 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064203
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
SANDERS, GERALD
4735 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SATTERFIELD, PRECIOUS MENEN
1206 HENDRIX ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR
4319 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
WENZELL, LANE ALLEN
5 WOODLAND DRIVE CARTERSVILLE, 30920
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WESTMORELAND, LISA A
1913 POE RD, SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
WHITE, RUSSELL KEVIN
6307 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BALL, KENNETH LAVELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/19/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BEALER, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|BELCHER, ALVIN LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/25/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF WINDOW TINT
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIN WITH INTENT
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN WITH INTENT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BLACKWELL, BRIANNA HOPE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BRUMLOW, STEPHEN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/15/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CRONNON, CURTIS BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/21/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|DAVIS, CRYSTAL CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|DAVIS, NATHAN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|GASTON, APRIL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- CAR JACKING
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|HILL, KATHERINE REE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- THEFT OVER $1,000
|
|HOLDER, FRED EMMITT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK
|
|JACKSON, ARZIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, DARREN RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|JOHNSON, ICEY ROSETTA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MADDEN, FREDRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/21/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCCLURE, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MIDDLEBROOKS, ERNESTINE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/29/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|ODMANN, JEFFREY STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAYNE, HAB WALLACE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROGERS, DEWAYNE LAVALE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/13/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
|
|WENZELL, LANE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/29/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WESTMORELAND, LISA A
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/15/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|