Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALL, KENNETH LAVELL

4426 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BEALER, MICHAEL LEE

967 MAIN ST LOT #5 KIMBALL, 37347

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

BELCHER, ALVIN LAJUAN

22 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS

4508 POINTIAC DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST

VIOLATION OF WINDOW TINT

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIN WITH INTENT

POSSESSION OF HEROIN WITH INTENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BLACKWELL, BRIANNA HOPE

3644 HIGHLAND TERRACE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

STALKING

---

BONNER, DAVID MONTREL

1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BRUMLOW, STEPHEN EUGENE

111 DELRAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CRONNON, CURTIS BRYAN

111 HICKORY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

DAVIS, CRYSTAL CORNELIUS

386 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112703

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

---

DAVIS, NATHAN ROBERT

451 TIMBERLINKS DRIVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

---

DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE

2610 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FLERL, JONATHAN ALAN

907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

FOWLER, GILBERT BLAKE

1480 OLD FEDERAL RD OCOEE, 37361

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GANN, CHANDLER LEVI

700 CITY HALL DR/HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

GASTON, APRIL DAWN

3220 MARYLAND CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CAR JACKING

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

HILL, KATHERINE REE

6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OVER $1,000

---

HOLDER, FRED EMMITT

6316 OAK MEADOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK

---

HOLLOWAY, EDITH A

606 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

JACKSON, ARZIE MARIE

1912 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

JENKINS, DARREN RUSSELL

1435 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

JOHNSON, ICEY ROSETTA

2812 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA

9978 MOONLIGHT TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA

316 N HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MADDEN, FREDRICK LAMAR

1605 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MANGHANE, JERRELL DEMONE

5910 DOE RUN LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

MATTHEWS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

8229 PATTERSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

MATTHEWS, ZACHARY THOMAS

4935 LADD SPRINGS RD OLD FORT, 37362

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MCCLURE, ROBERT

5458 OLD TULLAHOMA ROAD WINCHESTER, 37398

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL

---

MIDDLEBROOKS, ERNESTINE

4735 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ODMANN, JEFFREY STEVEN

208 NORTH ST MARK CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD

2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PAYNE, HAB WALLACE

113 EVERGLADE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ROGERS, DEWAYNE LAVALE

2014 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064203

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

---

SANDERS, GERALD

4735 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SATTERFIELD, PRECIOUS MENEN

1206 HENDRIX ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR

4319 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

---

WENZELL, LANE ALLEN

5 WOODLAND DRIVE CARTERSVILLE, 30920

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

WESTMORELAND, LISA A

1913 POE RD, SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

WHITE, RUSSELL KEVIN

6307 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



