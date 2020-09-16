 Thursday, September 17, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


COVID-19 Exposure Reported At Christian Student Center

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the community of potential COVID-19 exposures associated with the Christian Student Center, at 609 Houston St., beginning Monday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 11.

 

Case investigations revealed that UTC students and members of the community who attended events at the center during that timeframe may have been exposed to an individual during their infectious period of COVID-19.

 

The UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team is pursuing student contacts who may have had exposure.

It is recommended that those who may have been exposed get tested and self-monitor for symptoms. UTC students with potential exposure are asked to complete the COVID-19 Notification Form, which can be found at utc.edu/covidnotify or to call the campus office of Student Outreach and Support at 423 425-2299.

 

“If you have been exposed to someone with the virus, you should quarantine from others for 14 days, monitor yourself for symptoms, and get tested,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

 

If COVID-19 symptoms occur, do not leave your house except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

 

“The University is taking all necessary precautions to protect the UTC community,” said UTC Chief Epidemiologist, Dawn Ford, “UTC has resources and other information about what happens when a positive case of COVID-19 is reported at UTC. See the UTC website for more information at https://blog.utc.edu/coronavirus/what-happens-when-a-covid-19-case-is-reported/ .”

 

Free Health Department  COVID-19 testing is available daily from 7-11:30 a.m. at the Alstom Plant, located at 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402.

 

The testing site is open to the public without an appointment or referral. Free transportation is available. Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423 209-8383 for COVID-19 questions, or to schedule transportation to the testing site. The hotline is open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

 


September 17, 2020

CARTA Makes Bus Stops More Accessible

September 17, 2020

City Beer Board Hears 1st Violation Since Start Of COVID-19; Mexiville Gets Letter Of Reprimand

September 17, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 300,000; Chattooga County Has 4 More Deaths


CARTA has used grant money to make their bus stops more accessible to the public, something discussed during their Thursday meeting. Greg Harold said the $524,010 grant’s purpose was to “identify ... (click for more)

One violation of the Chattanooga beer code was heard at the city beer board meeting on Thursday morning - the first violation hearing conducted using Zoom. Chattanooga Police Officer John ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 56 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,474. There were 1,901 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

CARTA Makes Bus Stops More Accessible

CARTA has used grant money to make their bus stops more accessible to the public, something discussed during their Thursday meeting. Greg Harold said the $524,010 grant’s purpose was to “identify and correct barriers to pedestrian accessibility in relation to Transit Stops.” According to the presentation, the construction began in late-February and finished on July 27. While ... (click for more)

City Beer Board Hears 1st Violation Since Start Of COVID-19; Mexiville Gets Letter Of Reprimand

One violation of the Chattanooga beer code was heard at the city beer board meeting on Thursday morning - the first violation hearing conducted using Zoom. Chattanooga Police Officer John Collins said for several days prior to Aug. 30 he began receiving complaints that Mexiville Mexican Restaurant, 809 Market St., had started operating as a nightclub instead of a restaurant. ... (click for more)

Opinion

City Arborist Gene Hyde Saw The Forest For The Trees

Even with sincere environmental and conservation aspirations, it is unusual for a municipality to employ an arborist and city forestry expert. The city of Chattanooga and its mayors— from many administrations ago—are to be congratulated for possessing the foresight, good judgment and environmental stewardship that enabled Gene Hyde to serve our city. Associated with my environmental ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Dems Cost Us $2B

It is hardly a secret that a covey of inept Democratic Governors and the Democratic Mayors of some of the largest cities in the United States have willfully enabled horrible and unconscionable terror and destruction in places like Minneapolis, Portland, New York and Chicago. It was just learned that Wednesday the rioting by criminals that has occurred this summer cost our country ... (click for more)

Sports

Veteran Leadership - Zeca and Hernandez Propel CFC to Conference Title

The second goal in CFC’s 3-0 win over New Amsterdam was truly vintage for the best team in NISA’s Eastern Conference. After the New York team used an overhead kick to clear the ball, CFC’s Juan Hernandez positioned himself underneath it around midfield and then corralled it with a running start. Beside him was Zeca, who readied himself for one of his trademark runs down the ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Win Over Omaha 2-0

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 2-0 victory over Union Omaha felt both closer and more distant than the score indicated. While coach Obleda’s team in red did not dominate in terms of shots or possession, they never seemed to be in danger of losing the lead. That margin began to take form in the 18th minute, when Ricardo Zacarias made a fantastic run in the 18th minute. “I started ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors