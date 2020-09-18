Cost Has Gone Up For Brainerd Pathway

The cost has gone up for a planned Midtown Pathway shared-use pathway in Brainerd.

When it was introduced in 2016, the city was seeking a $1,060,000 state Transportation Alternative Grant for the project. The city's share of the cost would be $326,400.

Officials currently say the city's share will be $440,000. The entire project is now $2.2 million.

It will be discussed by the City Council on Sept. 22.

The pathway is to go along Brainerd Road.

It will go from Spring Creek Road to Greenway View Drive passing by Eastgate Town Center and Brainerd Village shopping center.