 Saturday, September 19, 2020 68.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Cost Has Gone Up For Brainerd Pathway

Friday, September 18, 2020

The cost has gone up for a planned Midtown Pathway shared-use pathway in Brainerd.

When it was introduced in 2016, the city was seeking a $1,060,000 state Transportation Alternative Grant for the project. The city's share of the cost would be $326,400.

Officials currently say the city's share will be $440,000. The entire project is now $2.2 million.

It will be discussed by the City Council on Sept. 22.

The pathway is to go along Brainerd Road.

It will go from Spring Creek Road to Greenway View Drive passing by Eastgate Town Center and Brainerd Village shopping center.


September 18, 2020

Cost Has Gone Up For Brainerd Pathway

September 18, 2020

Man, 28, Shot Friday Afternoon In Highland Park

September 18, 2020

Officials Respond To The Death Of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg


The cost has gone up for a planned Midtown Pathway shared-use pathway in Brainerd. When it was introduced in 2016, the city was seeking a $1,060,000 state Transportation Alternative Grant ... (click for more)

A man, 28, was shot in Highland Park Friday afternoon. At approximately 4:50 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the Highland Park area. Upon arrival, police located ... (click for more)

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday. She was 87. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said, “Brenda and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Cost Has Gone Up For Brainerd Pathway

The cost has gone up for a planned Midtown Pathway shared-use pathway in Brainerd. When it was introduced in 2016, the city was seeking a $1,060,000 state Transportation Alternative Grant for the project. The city's share of the cost would be $326,400. Officials currently say the city's share will be $440,000. The entire project is now $2.2 million. It will be discussed ... (click for more)

Man, 28, Shot Friday Afternoon In Highland Park

A man, 28, was shot in Highland Park Friday afternoon. At approximately 4:50 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the Highland Park area. Upon arrival, police located the victim in a vehicle suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. A crime scene has not been located. ... (click for more)

Opinion

From Exclusion To Inclusion: The Need For A New Chattanooga Way

Executive Summary: A New Chattanooga Way The Chattanooga renaissance that local leaders brag about took almost 40 years to reach fruition. It took risk. It took vision. It took billions of dollars. The physical renaissance is a farce if it fails to lift all Chattanoogans. The evidence in this report suggests the renaissance is incomplete. A New Chattanooga Way would include ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Truthful Politician

The most candid and easily the most unique politician in the nation’s November election is Aria DiMezzo. The reason is Aria swears “to tell the truth – nothing but the truth, and whole truth, so help me” -- about everything, believed by some as impossible in the political realm. Actually, it is even more impossible for anyone with Airi’s lifestyle choices to be elected in any vote ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC To Play Two Home Matches In October

As the boys in blue prepare to head north for the NISA Fall Championship Tournament, today the club announced two more home matches to close out the 2020 season. Saturday, October 17th will see Metro Louisville FC from the NPSL come to town. The following weekend, Saturday, October 24th, NISA’s newest team, Maryland Bobcats FC, will come to the Scenic City. Tickets for both matches ... (click for more)

Veteran Leadership - Zeca and Hernandez Propel CFC to Conference Title

The second goal in CFC’s 3-0 win over New Amsterdam was truly vintage for the best team in NISA’s Eastern Conference. After the New York team used an overhead kick to clear the ball, CFC’s Juan Hernandez positioned himself underneath it around midfield and then corralled it with a running start. Beside him was Zeca, who readied himself for one of his trademark runs down the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors