Walker County Arrest Report For Sept. 14-20

Here is the Walker arrest report for Sept. 14-20:

STRAUB CHARLES WILLIAMS W/M 61 OFFICER MILLER EXPLOTATION OF ELDER

RAMEY JOHN WAYNE W/M 56 OFFICER HEAD DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

PARKER CHRISTOPHER EUGENE W/M 33 OFFICER REYNOLDS DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

BRADFORD AREAL RENEE-NICOLE W/F 31 **** OFFICER EVANS POSS OF SCHEDULE IV, GIVING FALSE NAME, POSS OF MARIJ LESS OZ

SHELTON NOAH DAKOTA-WILLY W/M 21 **** OFFICER EVANS POSS OF SCHEDULE IV, POSS OF MARIJ.

LESS OZ

CORPORAL MICHAEL RANDY W/M 35 **** OFFICER EVANS POSS OF SCHEDULE IV, POSS OF MARIJ LESS OZ

DYER AUSIN SHANNON W/M 20 **** OFFICER EVANS POSS OS SCHEDULE IV, POSS OF MARIJ LESS OZ

FICKEY RYAN DAVID W/M 29 **** OFFICER COPPOCK PROBATION (F), POSS OF METH

STEVENS DAYLEN ELESE W/F 17 **** OFFICER BROWN SIMPLE BATTERY

WOMBLE AMANDA LYNN W/F 36 **** SELF SENTENCED

THORTON SAMANTHA JEAN W/F 33 **** SELF SENTENCED

LEWIS FRANCES ANNETTE W/F 54 **** SELF SENTENCED

BROADRICK JESSICA REBECCA W/F 30 **** SELF SENTENCED

CABIN ALISHA MICHELLE W/F 38 **** SELF SENTENCED

WHITE JAROD SCOTT W/M 19 **** OFFICER COPPOCK CRIMINAL TRESPASS FVA

PEMBERTON AMBER NICOLE W/F 30 **** SELF SENTENCED

JOHNSON WILLIAM DARRIN W/M 47 **** OFFICER HOLLAND POSS OF METH

DEBORD SKYLAR JORDAN W/F 21 **** OFFICER HOLLAND FAILURE TO APPEAR (M)

HUHES TARA SHAE W/F 45 **** SELF SENTENCED

PARM JOEL KIMSEY W/M 60 **** OFFICER REYNOLDS HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

BROWN HILLARY MICHELLE W/F 34 OFFICER EVANS RPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICES

WILLIAMS DARREN LEE W/M 55 OFFICER CAMP MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE

MCALLISTER RICHARD ALLEN W/M 62 OFFICER KIRBY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, STARBURST WINDSHIELD

DECORSE SHANNON JO W/F 46 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

KATZ SENECCA NMN W/F 23 OFFICER TERRY LPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

CONKLIN GLENN RAYMOND W/M 33 OFFICER HULSEY GSP DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, NO LICENSE PLATE, NEW RESIDENT 30 DAYS TO OBTAIN LICENSE, MOTORCYCLE NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE (2 COUNTS), FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WHEN USING CELL PHONE/RADIO, RECKLESS DRIVING, FLEEING TO ELUDE POLICE – MISD, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

DYE LESLEY MICHELLE W/F 55 OFFICER WASIM CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS

HARRIS ERIC LEE W/M 30 OFFICER CAMP CRIMINAL TRESPASS – DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD), CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD

STOKER MATTHEW ALAN W/M 28 OFFICER MILLER POSSESSION OF SAWED-OFF SHOTGUN OR RIFLE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

SHARP JAMES WILLIAM W/M 47 OFFICER TERRY LPD POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

GUNTHER MICHAEL PAUL W/M 34 OFFICER ELLIOTT FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

COFFMAN TOBY TYLER W/M 29 OFFICER BREWER BATTERY

SNIDER KELSIE LEE W/F 26 OFFICER WINKLER LPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND DRUGS COMBINED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, CANCELLED REGISTRATION

CLEMENTS BRITTNEY MAE W/F 33 OFFICER MILLER POSSESSION METHAMPHETAMINE

VISHER ANTHONY DIJUAN B/M 26 MATTHEWS DTF PAROLE VIOLATION

BAILEY JARED JAMARD B/M 28 OFFICER LLEWELLYN RPD FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

HARDY JOSEPH CONAN W/M 27 OFFICER YOUNG PUBLIC INDECENCY, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

BRADLEY TIMOTHY DALTON W/M 17 OFFICER CAMP SIMPLE BATTERY, EXPLOITATION AND INTIMIDATON OF DISABLED ADULTS, ELDER PERSONS AND RESIDENT

SHELTON RICKY HOWARD W/M 62 OFFICER TYLER LPD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

LAWRENCE TERRELL TOLES B/M 43 **** OFFICER THOMISON SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

BRADLEY MICHELLE LYNN W/F 47 **** OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY

WOOD HAILEY ALLISON W/F 19 **** OFFICER MILLER FTA (F)

JONES SUMMER DAWN W/F 20 **** OFFICER FOSTER RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

CLARK JONATHAN DAVID W/M 30 **** OFFICER REYNOLDS PROBATION (F), CROSSING GUARD LINE WITH DRUGS, POSS OF METH, TURN SIGNAL / BRAKE LIGHT VIOLATION, TAILIGHT REQUIREMENT

MOORER JEFFERY EUGENE B/M 28 **** OFFICER REYNOLDS SIMPLE ASSAULT (FVA)

ROSENTHAL THEODORE DANIEL W/M 52 **** OFFICER EVANS DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

HODGE ROBERT GRADY W/M 39 **** OFFICER HERPST THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING (X3), FTA (M)

BROWN COURVOISIER DEMACEO W/M 25 **** OFFICER WALKER SIMPLE ASSAULT (FVA), TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS

HUNT JOEL HAMILTON W/M 56 **** OFFICER AGREDANO DUI

FRASHIER CLIFF ALLEN W/M 39 **** OFFICER TERRY CONTEMPT OF COURT, PROBATION (F)

RHODES MATTHEW EARL W/M 30 **** OFFICER EVANS DUI

TINSLEY CAMDEN MCCALL W/F 19 **** OFFICER WARREN POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F), POSS OF MARIJ. LESS OZ