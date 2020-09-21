 Monday, September 21, 2020 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Business And Civic Leader Bob Caldwell Dies At His Lookout Mountain Home At 97

Monday, September 21, 2020

Prominent business and civic leader Robert H. "Bob" Caldwell died Monday morning at age 97.

He was at his home of Lookout Mountain with daughters Betsy Daglish and Sherry West by his side. A son, Bobby Caldwell, had died suddenly in 2010.

Mr. Caldwell came from a distinguished East Tennessee family "long-known for its love for people and philanthropy."

He traces back to James Leonidas Caldwell, who was in the hardware business with W.T. Green in Chattanooga. He later founded the Tennessee Stove Works here. James L. Caldwell was born in March of 1861 on the Caldwell farm north of the river. His father, Leonidas M. Caldwell, left to fight for the Confederate Army when he was about 30 years old. However, he never returned from the war and family members never learned what happened to him.

James L. Caldwell on Jan. 3, 1888 married Margaret "Maggie" Julia Hardwick, daughter of Christopher Lafayette Hardwick. James L. Caldwell's children included Lafayette Hardwick Caldwell, who was born in 1897. After studying at the University of Virginia, he headed the Tennessee Stove Works from 1919 until 1962. The Caldwell home was on Lookout Mountain and he served as the mayor of Lookout Mountain, Tn., for eight years. He married Eleanor Williams, one of the daughters of Robert H. Williams. Their children included Bob Caldwell and William Caldwell. 


September 21, 2020

Cole Howard Charged With Stealing From Neighbor

September 21, 2020

Business And Civic Leader Bob Caldwell Dies At His Lookout Mountain Home At 97

September 21, 2020

Tim Kelly Says He Is "Moderate Republican" Who Would Not Use Mayor Office As Stepping Stone


A man suspected of stealing from his childhood neighbor in July is in custody. Police responded to an in-progress burglary on Beason Drive on July 17. Police said they noticed the door being ... (click for more)

Prominent business and civic leader Robert H. "Bob" Caldwell died Monday morning at age 97. He was at his home of Lookout Mountain with daughters Betsy Daglish and Sherry West by his side. ... (click for more)

Mayoral candidate Tim Kelly told members of the Pachyderm Club on Monday that he is a “moderate” candidate who is only focused on Chattanooga. “I grew up a moderate Republican,” the founder ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Cole Howard Charged With Stealing From Neighbor

A man suspected of stealing from his childhood neighbor in July is in custody. Police responded to an in-progress burglary on Beason Drive on July 17. Police said they noticed the door being forced open, but that no person was at the scene. The homeowner came around and showed police surveillance video of what happened. Police said the video showed a white male drive onto ... (click for more)

Business And Civic Leader Bob Caldwell Dies At His Lookout Mountain Home At 97

Prominent business and civic leader Robert H. "Bob" Caldwell died Monday morning at age 97. He was at his home of Lookout Mountain with daughters Betsy Daglish and Sherry West by his side. A son, Bobby Caldwell, had died suddenly in 2010. Mr. Caldwell came from a distinguished East Tennessee family " long-known for its love for people and philanthropy." He traces back to ... (click for more)

Opinion

From Exclusion To Inclusion: The Need For A New Chattanooga Way

Executive Summary: A New Chattanooga Way The Chattanooga renaissance that local leaders brag about took almost 40 years to reach fruition. It took risk. It took vision. It took billions of dollars. The physical renaissance is a farce if it fails to lift all Chattanoogans. The evidence in this report suggests the renaissance is incomplete. A New Chattanooga Way would include ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Thank You, Bill Zinkeler

There is one story in the Bible that I try to never forget. It’s the one where the Lord Jesus healed 10 lepers but only one came back with thanks. Man, forget those other nine … I strive to be the one who comes back. After all God has done in my life … I may fail again and again. I may be ‘a back-slider,’ and a disappointment to the Kingdom, but, brother, not thanking God every ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Netters Earn 6-0 Doubles Mark At Central Arkansas Invitational

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's tennis team closed out the Central Arkansas Fall Invite with a 6-0 mark in doubles action today. The Mocs finished the first tournament of the season with a 6-3 record in doubles and 12-7 mark in singles. Freshman Jessie Young and junior Bogdana Zaporozhets teamed up a No. 1 to post wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Missouri State. ... (click for more)

McCreadie Denies Owens $30,000 Victory In Nebraska; Marlar Takes $20,059 Home To West Tennessee

Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, N.Y. beat Tennessean Jimmy Owens with four laps to spare Saturday night to win the I-80 Nationals worth $30,000. T-Mac's ceremoniously beating of his roof top was met by thunderous applause at I-80 Speedway as fans loudly approved of the fist pumped high in the air in Victory Lane. McCreadie was the last of four different race leaders that had ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors