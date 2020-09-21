Cole Howard Charged With Stealing From Neighbor

A man suspected of stealing from his childhood neighbor in July is in custody.

Police responded to an in-progress burglary on Beason Drive on July 17. Police said they noticed the door being forced open, but that no person was at the scene. The homeowner came around and showed police surveillance video of what happened.

Police said the video showed a white male drive onto the property in a silver hatchback, and he was seen “removing several armloads of property from a storage building.”

Police said the suspect then entered the residence. Police said the owner identified the suspect as Cole Howard, 31. The man said he and Howard grew up as neighbors.

Howard was taken into custody. Aside from aggravated burglary charges, he faces theft of property, evading arrest, criminal impersonation, and unlawful removal of a decal or plate charges.