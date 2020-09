Hamilton County COVID Deaths Remain At 92; 45 New Cases

Hamilton County has no new coronavirus deaths, and the toll remains at 92.

The number of new cases in Hamilton County on Wednesday was 45 - down from the prior day's 69. The new total is 9,387.

Hamilton County has had 7,790 people recover from the virus (83 percent) and there are 1,505 active cases - up from 1,487.

There are 44 people hospitalized in the county from coronavirus, and three suspected cases. Of those, 19 are Hamilton County residents. Eleven are in intensive care.

Tennessee had 14 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,275, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,561 new cases in the state for a total of 186,709.



The state currently has 779 people hospitalized from the virus, 13 more than on Tuesday.



There have been 169,649 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (91 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.707 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 30,397 cases, up 153; 449 deaths



Davidson County: 26,194 cases, up 107; 297 deaths, up 3



Knox County: 9,115 cases, up 63; 75 deaths, up 2



Bledsoe County: 848 cases, up 3; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,883 cases, up 15; 17 deaths



Grundy County: 263 cases, up 7; 5 deaths



Marion County: 516 cases, up 12; 7 deaths



Meigs County: 221 cases; 3 deaths



Polk County: 380 cases; 10 deaths, down 1



Rhea County: 791 cases, up 3; 11 deaths



Sequatchie County: 226 cases, up 3; 2 deaths, down 1