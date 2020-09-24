Former Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Clerk Mary Katherine Harper Dies At 50

Mary Katherine Harper of Lookout Mountain, Ga., died unexpectedly.

Her tribute says, "Born to Bill and Pat Crutchfield, Mary Kat, as she was known to her many friends, was only with us for 50 brief years, but in that short time brought joy to all that she encountered. She never met a stranger and saw good in people of all races and social standing. She was blessed to inherit her father’s intelligence and sense of humor. She had a special way with animals and always wanted a giraffe. She loved Alabama football and especially Joe Namath. The best times of her life were spent at Woodfield Camp with her many good buddies. She loved music and had a wonderful singing style that not many people knew.

"Mary Katherine loved her job at Citizen’s Bank in Trenton and enjoyed her years as City Clerk of Lookout Mountain, Ga., and her years working with her dear friend, Dave Hopkins, at Reflection Riding. She began working at Chambliss, Bahner law firm on Saturdays while still in high school and loved the people there. After graduating from Red Bank High School, she continued her education at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

She married the love of her life, Michael Harper, who she lost to a heart attack after five short years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Mary Crutchfield and Louis and Katherine Snider and her childhood best friend, Ruthie Howell.

Survivors include her mother, Pat Crutchfield, brother, Neal Crutchfield, her aunts and uncles, Crystal and Terry Pennington and Jim and Martha Snider, nephews, Neal, Jr., Winn, George and Max, her niece, Natalie, and her companion of many years, Jon Wilson.

There are no services planned at this time due to the COVID virus. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Salvation Army or charity of your choice. Internment will be with her husband, Michael, at National Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Wann Funeral Home & Cremation Center.