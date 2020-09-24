 Thursday, September 24, 2020 65.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Former Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Clerk Mary Katherine Harper Dies At 50

Mary Katherine Harper
Mary Katherine Harper of Lookout Mountain, Ga., died unexpectedly.

Her tribute says, "Born to Bill and Pat Crutchfield, Mary Kat, as she was known to her many friends, was only with us for 50 brief years, but in that short time brought joy to all that she encountered. She never met a stranger and saw good in people of all races and social standing. She was blessed to inherit her father’s intelligence and sense of humor. She had a special way with animals and always wanted a giraffe. She loved Alabama football and especially Joe Namath. The best times of her life were spent at Woodfield Camp with her many good buddies. She loved music and had a wonderful singing style that not many people knew.

"Mary Katherine loved her job at Citizen’s Bank in Trenton and enjoyed her years as City Clerk of Lookout Mountain, Ga., and her years working with her dear friend, Dave Hopkins, at Reflection Riding. She began working at Chambliss, Bahner law firm on Saturdays while still in high school and loved the people there. After graduating from Red Bank High School, she continued her education at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

She married the love of her life, Michael Harper, who she lost to a heart attack after five short years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Mary Crutchfield and Louis and Katherine Snider and her childhood best friend, Ruthie Howell.

Survivors include her mother, Pat Crutchfield, brother, Neal Crutchfield, her aunts and uncles, Crystal and Terry Pennington and Jim and Martha Snider, nephews, Neal, Jr., Winn, George and Max, her niece, Natalie, and her companion of many years, Jon Wilson.

There are no services planned at this time due to the COVID virus. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Salvation Army or charity of your choice. Internment will be with her husband, Michael, at National Cemetery.

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths And 64 More Cases; Tennessee Has 35 More Deaths

Hamilton County has no new coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row, and the toll remains at 92. The number of new cases in Hamilton County on Thursday was 64 - up from the prior day's 45. The new total is 9,451. Hamilton County has had 8,756 people recover from the virus (93 percent) and there are 603 active cases - down from 1,505 yesterday. There are 49 people hospitalized ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 1,452 More Coronavirus Cases And 52 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 52 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,822. There were 1,452 new cases as that total reached 311,046 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 27,903, up 154 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,155 cases, up 16; 18 deaths; ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg Remembers Bettye Parker

One of the most patriotic individuals I have ever known has passed away. Bettye Parker died Tuesday after a short illness. At Bettye's request there will be no memorial service. Bettye ran Bettye Parker Realty on Highway 58 for as long as I can remember. She handled thousands of property transactions. Her son, Paul Parker, also became involved in real estate and is the real ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Floyd - The Whole Truth

I have been in the news business as a writer my entire life and the main cornerstone of any story is the truth. Later, as an opinion writer, I was enabled to interject exactly that, my “opinion,” which sometimes will differ from that of the readers, yet the strongest point in all arguments is fact. As a vociferous reader, I am becoming more concerned over the bias in the mainstream ... (click for more)

CFC Ready For The Cosmos

Chattanooga FC’s first foray into the NISA playoff bubble was a success. They started their title march by stomping the LA Force, a team coach Peter Fuller called “perhaps the most complete team out of anybody” in the tournament. Darwin Lom and Sean “Hot Sauce” Hoffstatter both scored, but the Alec Reddington-led defense was also superb. “Personally, I look at every game as ... (click for more)

The Champions Club Announces Rebrand To The Ooltewah Club

The Champions Club, a private lifestyle and golf club located in Ooltewah, announces the official rebranding and renaming of the club to The Ooltewah Club. The rebrand celebrates the recent completion of a more than $1 million renovation to the facilities and coincides with the new ownership and management company’s commitment to the continued improvement of the club. Overseen ... (click for more)


