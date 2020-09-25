Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE



a. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget Ordinance,” so as to appropriate $1.5 million from the General Fund Reserves to the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga for the Hamilton County Schools Education Connect Initiative which has been covered by favorable operations during FY20.



b. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget Ordinance,” so as to replace page 69 of the General Pay Plan to be consistent with approved operations funding and only provide for increases to employees who are not paid in the amount of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. (Retroactive Version)



c. An ordinance to amend Capital Improvements Budget Ordinance No. 13559, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Capital Budget Ordinance,” so as to appropriate $150,000.00 from the Department of Economic and Community Development Capital Project Public Art in new capital construction, to the Southeast Tennessee Development District for the Artists Work Program.



d. An ordinance to amend Capital Improvements Budget Ordinance No. 13559, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Capital Budget Ordinance,” so as to appropriate $531,036.00 additional Transportation Improvement Program Funds to Transportation Capital Project Pavement Management #2 (CHATT1) for the Bailey Avenue and Chestnut Street TIP Paving Projects.



VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)



VII. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Brian M. Cotter, in substantially the form attached, for lease of a house located at 324 Bass Road on Tax Map No. 158I-C-021.01, and further identified as the Brown Acres rental house, in consideration of $800.00 per month, and providing security services at Brown Acres and Brainerd golf courses, for an additional term of one (1) year. (District 6)



b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Chattanooga Goodwill Industries, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for a portion of the property located at 1815 E. Main Street, Tax Map No. 156B-D-009, for an additional term beginning October 10, 2020, and ending on April 30, 2021, for the continued operation of programs through the Chattanooga Furniture Bank. (District 8)



c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to execute the Eighth Amendment to the Independent Contractor Agreement for professional services with BrightBridge, Inc. related to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Revolving Loan Fund Grant for an additional six (6) month term, for administrative services, and to authorize the Mayor or his designee to execute documents related to the EPA Revolving Loan Fund.



d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into Amendment One, in substantially the form attached, to the agreement for Animal Control Services between the City of Chattanooga and the Animal Care Trust (McKamey Animal Center) extending the current term through June 30, 2022.



e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into a Collaboration Agreement and transfer funds from the Public Art Capital Fund to the Southeast TN Development District (SETDD) for the artists’ work (COVID-19 Relief) program for artists and/or arts nonprofits to produce artworks for public spaces within the City of Chattanooga, in the amount of $150,000.00.



f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept an Emergency Solution Grant for COVID (ESG-COVID) funds from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), for approximately $375,000.00.



g. A resolution authorizing BrightBridge, Inc. to issue an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Revolving Loan Fund (RLF), on behalf of the City of Chattanooga, to SSP Lucey, LLC for the redevelopment of the Old Lucey Boiler Site located on South Holtzclaw Avenue, in the amount of $480,000.00.



FINANCE



h. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to execute any and all documents necessary related to a loan agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) (SRF 2020-440) for financing and capital construction projects required by the Consent Decree for the Interceptor Sewer System (ISS), in the amount of $15 million. (Districts 1, 2, 5 & 8)



i. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to renew the contract with SunTrust, now doing business as, Truist Bank for commercial and general bank services, including purchasing cards and safekeeping and custodial accounts, for the third and final one (1) year renewal period ending June 30, 2021, for an estimated amount of $15,000.00.



j. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an Interlocal Agreement with the Electric Power Board whereby the City agrees to contribute $1.5 million in support of the Hamilton County EdConnect Initiative.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



k. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Arcadis U.S. relative to Contract No. W-12-027-101, Friars Branch Pump Station Improvements, for an increased amount of $334,476.45, for a revised contract amount of $1,791,529.20. (District 5)



l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. P-20-003-201 to Integrated Properties, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, Chattanooga Police Department, Crime Scene Unit Facility Improvements, in the amount of $414,000.00, plus a contingency amount of $40,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $454,000.00. (District 8)

Transportation



m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to apply for and, if awarded, accept a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to construct the Midtown Pathway, with the City’s portion not to exceed $440,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $2.2 million. (District 5 & 6)



n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with Integrated Properties, LLC relative to Contract No. T-20-006-201 for construction services associated with FY20 sidewalks, in the amount of $1,080,627.55, with a contingency amount of $108,062.76, for a total amount of $1,188,690.31.



VIII. Purchases.



IX. Committee Reports.

? Bleu Fox Specialties LLC d/b/a Bleu Fox Cheese Shop - Certificate of Compliance (District 7)



X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



XI. Adjournment.



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2020

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

6:00 PM



1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



3. Special Presentation.



4. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)



6. Ordinances - First Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Transportation



a. MR-2020-0087 Trevor Wagoner (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the southernmost fifty (50’) feet of an unopened alley along the 1200 block of Highland Drive, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)



7. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Premises Use Agreement with Hixson Youth Athletic Association, for the use of the athletic fields and associated buildings located at Tax Map Nos. 100J-A-006, 100J-A-007.01, 100J-A-002.01, and 100J-A-005, for a term of four (4) years. (District 3)



HUMAN RESOURCES



b. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Mary Howard, as special police officer (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.



MAYOR’S OFFICE



c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Lead for America, Inc. for fellowship services involving placement of two (2) recent college graduates interested in immersive leadership development experience for a twenty-four (24) month period, serving municipal government for at least forty (40) hours per week to upper level managers and/or elected officials, wherein the City of Chattanooga shall provide training, guidance, and resources necessary for successful completion of the project, with the City’s portion in the amount of $63,105.91, for a total amount of $82,386.00.



d. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Donna Harrison to the Stadium Corporation Board with a term expiring June 29, 2023.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



e. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30155 for Kleenco Construction of Tennessee, Inc. relative to Contract No. S-15-016-201, East Lake Park Water Quality Improvement Project, to include the contingency amount of $110,594.34, for a revised amount not to exceed $2,440,368.52. (District 7)



f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center (RRANC) for the development and implementation of Growing Resilient Neighborhoods (GRN) in order to jointly facilitate with the City the replanting of native trees following the devastation of the April 13, 2020, tornadoes, for a total budget amount of $25,535.00.



g. A resolution waiving fees charged by the Land Development Office for peak attenuation control, TSS, and stormwater infiltration requirements for certain non-profit, religious, educational institutions, and non-insured residential properties being redeveloped in any area in Chattanooga due to the Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, tornado damage which will expire on or before December 31, 2021. (Sponsored by Councilpersons Ledford and Coonrod)



Transportation



h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with Shift Transit for operation of the bike Chattanooga system on behalf of the City of Chattanooga for a one (1) year renewal at no cost to the City per Resolution No. 29223.



8. Purchases.



9. Committee Reports.



10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



11. Adjournment.