Tennessee, Georgia Senators Weigh In On Amy Barrett High Court Nomination

U.S. Senators from Tennessee and Georgia quickly weighed in on President Trump’s decision to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.

Senator Marsha Blackburn said, “Amy Coney Barrett is a respected constitutionalist and an excellent nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Much like her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, she will be a textualist and originalist devoted to upholding the rule of law. She is a jurist we can trust to safeguard our religious liberties at a time when these freedoms are increasingly under attack.

“Americans saw firsthand Judge Barrett’s commitment to her values and principles during her confirmation hearing for the U.S Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in 2017. Since taking the bench, she has authored nearly 100 opinions.

“Beyond her experience on the bench, Judge Barrett is a mother of seven with an impressive legal career. After graduating from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, she received her law degree from Notre Dame Law School, where she is now a professor.

“I look forward to hearing her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the coming weeks.”

Senator Lamar Alexander said, "I have voted to confirm Justices Roberts, Alito, Sotomayor, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh based upon their intelligence, character and temperament. I will apply the same standard when I consider Judge Barrett's nomination to replace Justice Ginsburg."



"Judge Amy Coney Barrett currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Judge Barrett was confirmed by the Senate on October 31, 2017, by a vote of 55 to 43. I supported Judge Barrett's nomination to the Seventh Circuit."

Senator David Perdue (R-GA) said, “Georgians want a Supreme Court that applies the law, not makes the law. Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an outstanding choice to serve on our nation’s highest court. Throughout her impressive legal career, Judge Barrett has been an ardent defender of the Constitution and steadfast supporter of the rule of law. Having clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia, Judge Barrett understands the importance of protecting our nation’s founding principles. The Senate will now move with due haste to consider Judge Barrett’s nomination. This is about more than one seat. This is about saving our Republic by maintaining the balance of power between our three branches of government.”

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) said, “As the first U.S. Senator to call for a vote before the election, I am so proud to support Amy Coney Barrett as President Trump’s nominee for associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. With her background as a former clerk to the late Justice Scalia and an originalist, Judge Barrett will protect individual liberties including the right to life, the Second Amendment and religious liberties by ensuring the Constitution, and our laws, are applied as written.

“While she brings a tremendous record of upholding the Constitution, personal integrity and sterling qualifications, we know that the worst elements of the Left will come after Judge Barrett with everything they have. But as someone who has stood up to the radical Left’s cancel culture and won, my advice for a fellow strong conservative woman is this: Keep going, keep pushing, keep fighting and keep winning.

“Our Constitution, the right to life and the future of our country are all worth fighting for. My Republican colleagues and I will have your back, and we will confirm you as the next female United States Supreme Court associate justice.”

Following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Bill Hagerty, Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, released the following statement:

Bill Hagerty, Republican nominee for the Senate seat held by Senator Lamar Alexander, said, “I applaud President Donald Trump for nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett. She is a dedicated Christian public servant - a solid constitutionalist, who will steadfastly serve our nation.

“I stand with President Trump and the Republican Senate majority as they do their job to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat. It’s reprehensible that the Democrats are already attacking an imminently qualified judicial nominee because of her faith. The First Amendment is not just about freedom of the press; it’s also intended to protect freedom of religion. If the Democrats can attack Judge Barrett for being a person of faith, just think of what they’re capable of doing to our religious freedom. As your Senator, I will always fight for your religious freedom, and I will fight to confirm outstanding constitutionalist justices and judges to the federal bench.”

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said, “I support President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. She is a qualified and principled judge with a proven track record of upholding our constitution. She will be a great addition to our nation’s highest court.”