"Jealous Ex-Boyfriend" Charged With Attempted Murder In Vicious East Ridge Stabbing

A Rossville man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault in a Sept. 2 stabbing in East Ridge.

Police said the victim had a deep cut running from the right side of his head to his lower jaw. It came within inches of his carotid artery. He also received "defensive" wounds on his arm.

Charged was Kevin Pascual, 21, of 601 James St., Rossville.

Police responded to Parkridge East Hospital and found that a man had been stabbed outside his residence shortly after 11 p.m. He was immediately driven to the hospital.

A woman who witnessed the stabbing said the suspect was Pascual, described as a jealous ex-boyfriend.

The woman said she was in her mother's van at 1125-A McBrien Road talking with the victim when the incident occurred. She said Pascual arrived, opened the front passenger door, and began attacking the victim.

She said Pascual told the victim that he "knew this was coming."

The witness said Pascual drove away in his mother's van. She said she noticed that the victim was bleeding heavily, and she drove him to the hospital.

She said Pascual and the victim are cousins.

Police said they inspected the van belonging to Pascual's mother and found a reddish-brown stain on the gearshift consistent with dried blood.

Pascual adamantly denied any knowledge of the incident.