"Jealous Ex-Boyfriend" Charged With Attempted Murder In Vicious East Ridge Stabbing

Monday, September 28, 2020
Kevin Pascual
Kevin Pascual

A Rossville man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault in a Sept. 2 stabbing in East Ridge.

Police said the victim had a deep cut running from the right side of his head to his lower jaw. It came within inches of his carotid artery. He also received "defensive" wounds on his arm.

Charged was Kevin Pascual, 21, of 601 James St., Rossville.

Police responded to Parkridge East Hospital and found that a man had been stabbed outside his residence shortly after 11 p.m. He was immediately driven to the hospital.

A woman who witnessed the stabbing said the suspect was Pascual, described as a jealous ex-boyfriend.

The woman said she was in her mother's van at 1125-A McBrien Road talking with the victim when the incident occurred. She said Pascual arrived, opened the front passenger door, and began attacking the victim.

She said Pascual told the victim that he "knew this was coming."

The witness said Pascual drove away in his mother's van. She said she noticed that the victim was bleeding heavily, and she drove him to the hospital.

She said Pascual and the victim are cousins.

Police said they inspected the van belonging to Pascual's mother and found a reddish-brown stain on the gearshift consistent with dried blood.

Pascual adamantly denied any knowledge of the incident. 

 

 

 


September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Clerk Knowles Said His Office Continues To Take Applications For REAL ID Driver's License

County Clerk Bill Knowles said the Clerk’s office continues to accept applications for the REAL ID driver’s license at the Clerks Room 201 Courthouse office. Hours are 8-4:30 daily. He said, “Due to circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the original Oct. 1, 2020 deadline for having a REAL ID driver’s license to board a commercial airplane and enter some federal ... (click for more)

Woman, 71, Shot Early Monday Morning On Olive Street

A woman, 71, was shot early Monday morning on Olive Street. At approximately 5:39 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 1700 Olive Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. Investigators ... (click for more)

Increase The Pay Rate For Substitutes

Today Hamilton County Schools had 138 requests for substitutes. The answer to filing those classrooms is simple, increase the daily pay for substitutes. The pay rate is terrible for both certified and noncertified individuals. Knox County wised up and increased the pay. If a substitute works 10 to 14 days a month, he or she would receive an additional $300. If the person worked ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How We Should All Be

Over the weekend we had continued rioting and destruction in Louisville, Seattle, Portland, Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., Raleigh, Kansas City and Baltimore. A female driver zoomed into a crowd of protesters in Orange County, Calif., critically injuring two, in what police believe – seriously -- is attempted murder. A male in a pickup truck clobbered some others in Buffalo, ... (click for more)

Vols Hold Off South Carolina For 31-27 Victory In Columbia

The Tennessee Vols held off South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, winning their seventh straight going back to last season. It is the longest win streak in college football among Power 5 squads after last year's 1-4 start. Tennessee true freshman Jimmy Holiday pounced on a punt with just a minute and a half left that bounced off the leg of a Gamecock player. Instead ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Pruitt - Vol Offense Has To Find Some Consistency; UT Does Not Get Mays

KNOXVILLE – Jeremy Pruitt stepped away from the microphone and leaned in to better hear the question. Tennessee’s football coach was navigating the new normal during a post game interview on the field following the Vols’ 31-27 victory at South Carolina. The SEC Network reporter was standing several feet from Pruitt and was wearing a mask. The arrangement was mandated by the ... (click for more)


