 Monday, September 7, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, September 7, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, OSCAR RAHEEM 
144 EARLS WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
---
BIVENS, ANGELA CHERIE 
7235 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
---
BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
BLIEK, JAMES E 
629 GODSEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BROCK, BRANDEN 
28 ROWDY LANE APT C ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRUCE, BRITTANY NASHA 
656 S WASHINGTON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
CARGLE, TONYA MICHELLE 
780 NORFOLD GREEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
---
CONNER, JEREMY KEITH 
720 RILEY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FELONY EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
EVADING ARREST
---
CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
DAKH, WILL 
2325 ARBELL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
DANIELS, NOEL LEE 
5738 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 373433624 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DAVIDSON, DERRICK ANTONIO 
1513 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I FOR RESALE
---
DINGER, RYAN ANDREW 
3308 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DOSS, CAREY DAWN 
7214 TENDERFOOT TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ECHOLS, DAVID MAURICE 
6218 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212322 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
EDWARDS, ANGELO DEVINE 
4511 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FIZER, TIMOTHY 
2823 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GILLESPIE, EDWARD JOSEPH 
7272 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
644 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
---
GOSNEY, BONNIE LOU 
4575 HILLSIDE AVNUE CINCINNATI, 45233 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAMBRICK, DERRICK LAMAR 
321 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
HEARD, MARION SELENA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
HUNKAPILLER, ASHLEY NICOLE 
436 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD APT 4A DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JARRETT, BRANDON DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, TONETTA YVETTE 
6204 TALLENDALE AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD 
302 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114919 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KOURIS, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT 
5407 WINNIESPAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LEWIS, CHRISTIE LYNN 
2815 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH 
2706 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
MAY, JAMES EDWARD 
717 E MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOLINA, JOSE L 
8188 THOROUGHBRED DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOSES, STEPHEN DALE 
117 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PALMER, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 401 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POHL, ALEX PATRICK 
1129 RED VALLEY RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
REED, TRACY DAWN 
7224B TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211056 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROBERSON, ERICK CHARLES 
222 HEADLYN DR HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE 
720 RILEY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD 
10865 SOUTH BEND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM OVER 1,000
---
STADTMILLER, CONNIE M 
117 1/2 ADELA AVENUE #1 LUDLOW, 41016 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STRAWTER, JALISSA LESHAY 
100 PISGAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115321 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
TAYLOR, AUSTIN RYAN 
3921 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA 
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
---
TOWNSEND, MELODY N 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TRANTHAM, WILLIAM ROSS 
211 ROSEWOOD DRIVE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR 
1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
---
VAZQUEZ, ASAEL RAMIREZ 
510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215852 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
VICENTE, MELVIN 
UNKNOWN NUMBER 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, KHAVELL MAILIK 
3218 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
---
WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE 
85 WILLIAM PARKWAY FLINSTONE, 307412228 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BLIEK, JAMES E
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRUCE, BRITTANY NASHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CONNER, JEREMY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/12/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • SPEEDING
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • EVADING ARREST
CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
DANIELS, NOEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DINGER, RYAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ECHOLS, DAVID MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY
GILLESPIE, EDWARD JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
GOSNEY, BONNIE LOU
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/19/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUNKAPILLER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
JARRETT, BRANDON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, TONETTA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/12/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KOURIS, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
MAY, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PALMER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/01/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POHL, ALEX PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ROBERSON, ERICK CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
STADTMILLER, CONNIE M
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/19/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STRAWTER, JALISSA LESHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TRANTHAM, WILLIAM ROSS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
VAZQUEZ, ASAEL RAMIREZ
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VICENTE, MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


September 7, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 6, 2020

Hamilton County Has No New Deaths, Only 41 New Cases On Sunday; Tennessee Has 3 New Deaths

September 6, 2020

Georgia Deaths Top 6,000; 1,664 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, OSCAR RAHEEM 144 EARLS WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT DRIVING ... (click for more)

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Sunday, as the toll remain at 78 for the fifth day in a row. An additional 41 ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 60 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,037. There were 1,664 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, OSCAR RAHEEM 144 EARLS WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE --- BIVENS, ANGELA CHERIE 7235 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON REVOKED ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No New Deaths, Only 41 New Cases On Sunday; Tennessee Has 3 New Deaths

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Sunday, as the toll remain at 78 for the fifth day in a row. An additional 41 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 8,394. Tennessee had three more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,865, state Health Department officials ... (click for more)

Opinion

Zach Wamp: We Will Miss Mike Baskette's Joyful Personality And True Friendship

Covid-19 took one of our most dedicated Chattanoogans when Michael Baskette took his last breath Sunday morning. He was always upbeat, thoughtful and pleasant. He loved his friends and enjoyed politics. He was a Republican through and through. I never heard him say anything negative about anyone or anything. His example of how to carry yourself will live ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Shooting Season" Ends?

Today, this for historical purposes only, is when the “Summer Shooting Season” ends in Chicago. At least that’s what the cops call it. It begins in late May, always just before June 1, this for statistical purposes only, and ends on Labor Day weekend. Everybody figured last year’s “season” might always stand as the record: 172 homicides and 890 shot and wounded, but fat chance! ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves, Fort Lauderdale Play To 1-1 Tie

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Fort Lauderdale CF this weekend and earned a 1-1 tie. The match played at Miami CF stadium saw both goals come in the first half. Fort Lauderdale scored in the 26th minute on an own goal by the Red Wolves. Chattanooga answered in the 42th minute on a Ualefi Reis goal assisted by Ronaldo Pineda. The Red Wolves will travel to New England ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunners Cross Country Team Opens Season With Win As Sports Return To Dalton State

MACON, Ga. - The Lady Roadrunners took off from the starting line like their running shorts were on fire and never looked back to defend their title in the Middle Georgia Invitational in Macon on Saturday. In a meet that included two conference foes (host Middle Georgia and Brewton-Parker), they took five of the top eight places to form a huge gap between them and the second-place ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors