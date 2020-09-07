Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, OSCAR RAHEEM

144 EARLS WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE

---

BIVENS, ANGELA CHERIE

7235 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

---

BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

BLIEK, JAMES E

629 GODSEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BROCK, BRANDEN

28 ROWDY LANE APT C ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BRUCE, BRITTANY NASHA

656 S WASHINGTON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

CARGLE, TONYA MICHELLE

780 NORFOLD GREEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

---

CONNER, JEREMY KEITH

720 RILEY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FELONY EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)EVADING ARREST---CRAIGHEAD, ADRIANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---DAKH, WILL2325 ARBELL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUIFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---DANIELS, NOEL LEE5738 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 373433624Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DAVIDSON, DERRICK ANTONIO1513 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY EVADINGPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I FOR RESALE---DINGER, RYAN ANDREW3308 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DOSS, CAREY DAWN7214 TENDERFOOT TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ECHOLS, DAVID MAURICE6218 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212322Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY---EDWARDS, ANGELO DEVINE4511 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FIZER, TIMOTHY2823 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFALSE IMPRISONMENTSIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT---GILLESPIE, EDWARD JOSEPH7272 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE644 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARYVIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARYVIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARYVIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY---GOSNEY, BONNIE LOU4575 HILLSIDE AVNUE CINCINNATI, 45233Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HAMBRICK, DERRICK LAMAR321 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---HEARD, MARION SELENA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---HUNKAPILLER, ASHLEY NICOLE436 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD APT 4A DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR---JARRETT, BRANDON DEWAYNEHOMELESS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, TONETTA YVETTE6204 TALLENDALE AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD302 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114919Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---KOURIS, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT5407 WINNIESPAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---LEWIS, CHRISTIE LYNN2815 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH2706 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVING---MAY, JAMES EDWARD717 E MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOLINA, JOSE L8188 THOROUGHBRED DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOSES, STEPHEN DALE117 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PALMER, MICHAEL ANTHONY1201 BOYNTON DR APT 401 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---POHL, ALEX PATRICK1129 RED VALLEY RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---REED, TRACY DAWN7224B TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211056Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROBERSON, ERICK CHARLES222 HEADLYN DR HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE720 RILEY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD10865 SOUTH BEND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVANDALISM OVER 1,000---STADTMILLER, CONNIE M117 1/2 ADELA AVENUE #1 LUDLOW, 41016Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STRAWTER, JALISSA LESHAY100 PISGAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115321Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---TAYLOR, AUSTIN RYAN3921 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTEVADING ARREST---TOWNSEND, MELODY N1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TRANTHAM, WILLIAM ROSS211 ROSEWOOD DRIVE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARECHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION---VAZQUEZ, ASAEL RAMIREZ510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215852Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---VICENTE, MELVINUNKNOWN NUMBER 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, KHAVELL MAILIK3218 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARREST---WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE85 WILLIAM PARKWAY FLINSTONE, 307412228Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

