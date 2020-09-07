Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, OSCAR RAHEEM
144 EARLS WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
---
BIVENS, ANGELA CHERIE
7235 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
---
BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
BROCK, BRANDEN
28 ROWDY LANE APT C ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CARGLE, TONYA MICHELLE
780 NORFOLD GREEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
---
DAKH, WILL
2325 ARBELL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
DAVIDSON, DERRICK ANTONIO
1513 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I FOR RESALE
---
DOSS, CAREY DAWN
7214 TENDERFOOT TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
EDWARDS, ANGELO DEVINE
4511 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FIZER, TIMOTHY
2823 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAMBRICK, DERRICK LAMAR
321 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
HEARD, MARION SELENA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
LEWIS, CHRISTIE LYNN
2815 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOLINA, JOSE L
8188 THOROUGHBRED DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOSES, STEPHEN DALE
117 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REED, TRACY DAWN
7224B TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211056
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE
720 RILEY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD
10865 SOUTH BEND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM OVER 1,000
---
TAYLOR, AUSTIN RYAN
3921 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
---
TOWNSEND, MELODY N
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR
1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
---
WILLIAMS, KHAVELL MAILIK
3218 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
---
WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE
85 WILLIAM PARKWAY FLINSTONE, 307412228
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BLIEK, JAMES E
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BRUCE, BRITTANY NASHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CONNER, JEREMY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/12/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- SPEEDING
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- EVADING ARREST
|
|CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|DANIELS, NOEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DINGER, RYAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ECHOLS, DAVID MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GILLESPIE, EDWARD JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
|
|GOSNEY, BONNIE LOU
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/19/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HUNKAPILLER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|JARRETT, BRANDON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, TONETTA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/12/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|KOURIS, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|MAY, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PALMER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/01/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|POHL, ALEX PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|ROBERSON, ERICK CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|STADTMILLER, CONNIE M
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/19/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STRAWTER, JALISSA LESHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|TRANTHAM, WILLIAM ROSS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|VAZQUEZ, ASAEL RAMIREZ
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|VICENTE, MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|