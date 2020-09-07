Texas Man On The Loose After Shooting Whitfield County Deputy On Sunday Night

A Whitfield County deputy was shot late Sunday night while checking out a stolen utility trailer on I-75.

The shooter is on the loose.

At 11:40 p.m., deputies from the Whitfield County Patrol Division were alerted to a white Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a stolen utility trailer. Deputies located the vehicle on I-75 traveling southbound.

A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle and the driver brandished a firearm, shooting and wounding the deputy. The driver fled the scene in the Tahoe. The Tahoe was found after a brief pursuit on I-75 in the southbound lanes near the West Nance Springs Road overpass.

Dalton Lee Potter, of Leaky, Tex., has been identified as the vehicle's sole occupant and shooter.

Anyone with any information regarding Potter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Whitfield County E911 Center.

The Sheriff's Office said, "Potter is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach or attempt to apprehend."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will be conducting an independent investigation of the incident.