Texas Man On The Loose After Shooting Whitfield County Deputy On Sunday Night

Monday, September 7, 2020
Dalton Lee Potter
Dalton Lee Potter

A Whitfield County deputy was shot late Sunday night while checking out a stolen utility trailer on I-75.

The shooter is on the loose.

At 11:40 p.m., deputies from the Whitfield County Patrol Division were alerted to a white Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a stolen utility trailer. Deputies located the vehicle on I-75 traveling southbound.

A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle and the driver brandished a firearm, shooting and wounding the deputy. The driver fled the scene in the Tahoe. The Tahoe was found after a brief pursuit on I-75 in the southbound lanes near the West Nance Springs Road overpass.

Dalton Lee Potter, of Leaky, Tex., has been identified as the vehicle's sole occupant and shooter.

Anyone with any information regarding Potter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Whitfield County E911 Center.

The Sheriff's Office said, "Potter is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach or attempt to apprehend."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will be conducting an independent investigation of the incident. 


September 7, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

September 7, 2020

Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 31-Sept. 7

September 7, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 31-Sept. 7: MILLS PAUL MICHAEL W/M 22 **** OFFICER WOOTEN PROBATION (F) FELISCH MALLORY ROSE W/F 34 **** OFFICER ALFORD PAROLE BROWN ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, OSCAR RAHEEM 144 EARLS WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT DRIVING ... (click for more)



Zach Wamp: We Will Miss Mike Baskette's Joyful Personality And True Friendship

Covid-19 took one of our most dedicated Chattanoogans when Michael Baskette took his last breath Sunday morning. He was always upbeat, thoughtful and pleasant. He loved his friends and enjoyed politics. He was a Republican through and through. I never heard him say anything negative about anyone or anything. His example of how to carry yourself will live ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Shooting Season" Ends?

Today, this for historical purposes only, is when the “Summer Shooting Season” ends in Chicago. At least that’s what the cops call it. It begins in late May, always just before June 1, this for statistical purposes only, and ends on Labor Day weekend. Everybody figured last year’s “season” might always stand as the record: 172 homicides and 890 shot and wounded, but fat chance! ... (click for more)

Red Wolves, Fort Lauderdale Play To 1-1 Tie

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Fort Lauderdale CF this weekend and earned a 1-1 tie. The match played at Miami CF stadium saw both goals come in the first half. Fort Lauderdale scored in the 26th minute on an own goal by the Red Wolves. Chattanooga answered in the 42th minute on a Ualefi Reis goal assisted by Ronaldo Pineda. The Red Wolves will travel to New England ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunners Cross Country Team Opens Season With Win As Sports Return To Dalton State

MACON, Ga. - The Lady Roadrunners took off from the starting line like their running shorts were on fire and never looked back to defend their title in the Middle Georgia Invitational in Macon on Saturday. In a meet that included two conference foes (host Middle Georgia and Brewton-Parker), they took five of the top eight places to form a huge gap between them and the second-place ... (click for more)


