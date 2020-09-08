3,900 Families Hooked Up Thus Far To EPB EdConnect Program

There have been 3,900 families hooked up thus far to EPB Internet through the new EdConnect venture to bring the web to homes that may not be able to afford it.

That provides at-home connections for 6,100 students, officials said.

In addition, public wifi sites were set up at a number of locations, including Chattanooga Housing Authority properties and some high-rise, affordable income sites.

Evann Freeman of EPB said the cost of infrastructure to get the lines to all the homes of those signing up is estimated at $8.2 million. The city and county are asked to pay $1.5 million each toward this expense and there are other funding partners.

City officials said its share would come out of the general "rainy day" fund.

Dr. Jill Levine of the county schools said 13,555 families responded to a survey indicating interest.

There will be no charge to the families for 10 years.

Ms. Levine said the school system has already provided Chrome Books to students in 6-12. She said the schools are awaiting a large shipment of the books that will go toward covering grades 3-5.

She said a fund drive will be needed to provide devices for K-2.

The Chrome Books cost the schools $412 each.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said everyone in her district is not poor. She said some decide to spend money different ways. For herself, she said she does not choose to pay for Internet.

Ms. Coonrod said, "Everybody in my neighborhood is walking around in $200 shoes."