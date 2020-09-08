 Tuesday, September 8, 2020 88.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


3,900 Families Hooked Up Thus Far To EPB EdConnect Program

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

There have been 3,900 families hooked up thus far to EPB Internet through the new EdConnect venture to bring the web to homes that may not be able to afford it.

That provides at-home connections for 6,100 students, officials said.

In addition, public wifi sites were set up at a number of locations, including Chattanooga Housing Authority properties and some high-rise, affordable income sites. 

Evann Freeman of EPB said the cost of infrastructure to get the lines to all the homes of those signing up is estimated at $8.2 million. The city and county are asked to pay $1.5 million each toward this expense and there are other funding partners.

City officials said its share would come out of the general "rainy day" fund. 

Dr. Jill Levine of the county schools said 13,555 families responded to a survey indicating interest.

There will be no charge to the families for 10 years.

Ms. Levine said the school system has already provided Chrome Books to students in 6-12. She said the schools are awaiting a large shipment of the books that will go toward covering grades 3-5.

She said a fund drive will be needed to provide devices for K-2.

The Chrome Books cost the schools $412 each.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said everyone in her district is not poor. She said some decide to spend money different ways. For herself, she said she does not choose to pay for Internet.

Ms. Coonrod said, "Everybody in my neighborhood is walking around in $200 shoes." 


September 8, 2020

19 People Killed In Labor Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes

September 8, 2020

3,900 Families Hooked Up Thus Far To EPB EdConnect Program

September 8, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Traffic crashes across Georgia during the 78-hour long Labor Day holiday travel period resulted in 17 fatal crashes and 19 fatalities reported to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). The holiday travel ... (click for more)

There have been 3,900 families hooked up thus far to EPB Internet through the new EdConnect venture to bring the web to homes that may not be able to afford it. That provides at-home connections ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

19 People Killed In Labor Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the 78-hour long Labor Day holiday travel period resulted in 17 fatal crashes and 19 fatalities reported to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). The holiday travel period began at 6 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 4, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 7. Statewide, GSP Troopers investigated 331 traffic crashes that resulted in 176 injuries and 13 fatalities ... (click for more)

3,900 Families Hooked Up Thus Far To EPB EdConnect Program

There have been 3,900 families hooked up thus far to EPB Internet through the new EdConnect venture to bring the web to homes that may not be able to afford it. That provides at-home connections for 6,100 students, officials said. Evann Freeman of EPB said the cost of infrastructure to get the lines to all the homes of those signing up is estimated at $8.2 million. The city ... (click for more)

Opinion

Zach Wamp: We Will Miss Mike Baskette's Joyful Personality And True Friendship

Covid-19 took one of our most dedicated Chattanoogans when Michael Baskette took his last breath Sunday morning. He was always upbeat, thoughtful and pleasant. He loved his friends and enjoyed politics. He was a Republican through and through. I never heard him say anything negative about anyone or anything. His example of how to carry yourself will live ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: From The ‘Crossroads’

Early Saturday night – it was still daylight in Pittsburgh – a well-dressed and well-mannered crowd (mostly seniors) was enjoying the September air at a tony restaurant, its seating in it’ pleasant outdoor area full. Suddenly from around the corner came a Black Lives Matter mob, descending with fury on the innocent diners. Immediately several miscreants jumped inside the patio’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Hollis, Croft Overall Winners In FCA 5K Race Monday

The younger generation dominated the overall results at the annual FCA 5K Monday morning at Chattanooga State. Lane Hollis and Katilee Croft, a pair of speedy high school cross country standouts, captured the overall titles in the event where proceeds benefit local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Hollis, a 17-year-old senior at Coahulla Creek in Dalton, was ... (click for more)

Red Wolves, Fort Lauderdale Play To 1-1 Tie

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Fort Lauderdale CF this weekend and earned a 1-1 tie. The match played at Miami CF stadium saw both goals come in the first half. Fort Lauderdale scored in the 26th minute on an own goal by the Red Wolves. Chattanooga answered in the 42th minute on a Ualefi Reis goal assisted by Ronaldo Pineda. The Red Wolves will travel to New England ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors