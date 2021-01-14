 Thursday, January 14, 2021 43.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Governor Lee Announces Interventions For Students Who Have Fallen Behind Due To COVID-19; Added Funding For Teacher Salaries

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Thursday announced special session legislation addressing K-12 student learning loss and the adverse effects on Tennessee students’ proficiency in reading and math after extended time away from the classroom due to COVID-19.

 

“COVID-19 has disrupted every aspect of education and we are on the cusp of severe consequences for our students if we don’t act now,” said Governor Lee.

“Data suggests that Tennessee third graders are facing an estimated 50 percent drop in reading proficiency and a projected 65 percent drop in math proficiency and that is not an acceptable path for our kids. I thank Lt. Gov. McNally, Speaker Sexton and members of the General Assembly for acting quickly on behalf of our students and taking up intervention measures during the special session.”

 

He said the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reports that only 34 percent of Tennessee students are proficient or advanced readers by fourth grade. Research shows that students who do not achieve reading proficiency by third grade are more likely to drop out of high school, be incarcerated or experience poverty as adults.

 

In addition to learning loss interventions and accountability hold harmless measures, Governor Lee said he will propose adding funding for teacher salaries.

 

“Educators across the state are working tirelessly to turn the tide for their students and help them regain critical math and reading skills,” said Governor. Lee. “We believe they should be compensated for their efforts and look forward to working with the General Assembly to provide funding for our teachers.”

 

Intervening to Stop Learning Loss – SB 7002

  • Requires interventions for struggling students including after-school learning mini-camps, learning loss bridge camps and summer learning camps, beginning summer 2021
  • Program prioritizes students who score below proficient in both reading (ELA) and math subjects
  • Creates the Tennessee Accelerated Literacy and Learning Corps to provide ongoing tutoring for students throughout the entire school year
  • Strengthens laws around a third grade reading gate so we no longer advance students who are not prepared

 

Building Better Readers with Phonics – SB 7003

  • Ensures local education agencies (LEAs) use a phonics-based approach for kindergarten through third grade reading instruction
  • Establishes a reading screener for parents and teachers to identify when students need help, well before third grade
  • Provides training and support for educators to teach phonics-based reading instruction

 

Accountability to Inform – SB 7001

  • Extends hold harmless provisions from the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year so that students, teachers, schools and districts do not face any negative consequences associated with student assessments
  • Provides parents and educators with assessment data including TCAP testing to provide an accurate picture of where Tennessee students are and what supports are needed to offset any learning losses

 

Companion bills will be filed in the coming days.


Police responded to a call at Goodwill, 4850 Hwy. 58. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the store manager who wanted to file a shoplifting report. The manager said a white man and white ... (click for more)

A man suspected of kicking in a doorway during a November burglary is now in custody. Police responded to a burglary call on Hixson Pike in November, and when police arrived they spoke to ... (click for more)

A man suspected in a 2019 burglary has been arrested in the case. In July 2019, Chattanooga Police responded to a burglary at Burlington on Lifestyle Way. Police said the suspect broke the ... (click for more)



Police responded to a call at Goodwill, 4850 Hwy. 58. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the store manager who wanted to file a shoplifting report. The manager said a white man and white woman entered the store together and stolen several items from the business. The manager said he could not provide specific items or a total cost of what was stolen. The manager said the man ... (click for more)

A man suspected of kicking in a doorway during a November burglary is now in custody. Police responded to a burglary call on Hixson Pike in November, and when police arrived they spoke to the victim. He said he was home when the suspect broke into the house. The victim described the suspect as a tall and thin white male with scraggy facial hair. He told police the suspect ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank God, The Community Control Petition Failed

A Community Oversight Board for the Chattanooga Police force is a bad idea. And this week Community Control Now the promoters of this idea just demonstrated what a really bad idea it is. The Hamilton County Election Commission counted the signatures on their petition four times! And after one count and three re-counts, the promoters failed to reach the required number of signatures ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 4,400 Died On Tuesday

On just Tuesday of this week, more than 4,400 citizens of the United States died due to COVID-related causes. It was the highest single day of pandemic deaths in our nation ever recorded and to help you get your arms around the magnitude of rampaging virus, Tuesday’s death count was 1,597 more than those who died in the terrorist attacks of 9/11 (Sept. 11, 2001). There is no reason ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Men Netters To Open Spring Season This Weekend

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s tennis team is set to begin its spring 2021 dual match season this weekend. The Mocs start off the year on the road at Clemson in the Duckworth Classic on Saturday, Jan. 16. First serve is set for 1:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) at the Duckworth Family Tennis Center in Clemson, S.C. Information and links on live scoring will be added to ... (click for more)

Comeback: Mocs Rally From 19 Down To Beat Mercer

Perhaps Jim Reynolds had the best comment to summarize Chattanooga’s 83-80 victory over the Mercer Bears Wednesday night at McKenzie Arena. Reynolds, who’s been the Voice of the Mocs as long as anyone can remember, said matter of factly, “I’ve watched a lot of basketball games in my day and I’ve seen some great comebacks, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen one quite like this one.” ... (click for more)


