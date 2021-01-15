 Friday, January 15, 2021 50.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Friday, January 15, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

January 15, 2021

Police Blotter: Airport Police Finds Kidnapping Case Sketchy; Guy Was Just Killing Time On CARTA Bus

January 15, 2021

Catoosa County Health Department Suspends COVID-19 Testing To Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations


Police were called by a man who reported an incident that officers determined did not occur in their district, but rather at 1001 Airport Road. Officers asked dispatch to give the call to the ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Catoosa County Health Department, an affiliate of the Georgia Department of Public Health, announced the suspension of its drive-through COVID-19 testing program so that resources can be ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Airport Police Finds Kidnapping Case Sketchy; Guy Was Just Killing Time On CARTA Bus

Police were called by a man who reported an incident that officers determined did not occur in their district, but rather at 1001 Airport Road. Officers asked dispatch to give the call to the Chattanooga Airport Police. The dispatcher of the Chattanooga Airport Police called the officer and told him that the matter didn't seem real and that he wasn't going to dispatch the call to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Let's Be Number One In Public Education

State Rep. Scott Cepicky frequently asks a compelling question: Why can’t Tennessee be the number one state in the nation for public education? Great question. Why can’t we be number one in education in the nation? So many “education reformers” cling to the industrial age model of education. We need to use our imagination and start thinking about out-of-the-box solutions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols’ Scathing Survey

The increasing stillness and puzzling darkness that has blanketed the University of Tennessee for the past month cannot go on for much longer without finding its tipping point. The prideful fan base of those whose “blood runneth orange” will not allow it and, with a bewildered media detecting little signs of life since a hapless Tennessee managed a 42-17 win over a badly undermanned ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Blow 17-Point Lead In Home Court Loss To Georgia

The Tennessee Lady Vols blew a 17-point lead and failed on two last-minute opportunities in a 67-66 loss to Georgia at home on Thursday night. Jordan Horston had last-second shots to close the first quarter and the half as Tennessee seemed comfortably ahead. However, the Bulldogs outscored the Lady Vols 29-9 in a frantic and swarming third quarter defensive and offensive display. ... (click for more)

UTC Women Hoopsters Play At Furman This Weekend

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team will take on Furman in back-to-back contests this weekend at Timmons Arena in Greenville, S.C. NEW SOCON SCHEDULE The Southern Conference schedule was tweaked this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams will play each other twice in three days at the same location. The Mocs will take on Furman on the ... (click for more)


