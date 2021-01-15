Woman Shot By Police After She Refuses To Stop Stabbing Another Woman At Motel On Lee Highway

Chattanooga Police said a woman who refused to stop stabbing another woman was shot by officers at a motel on Lee Highway early Friday morning.

At approximately 7:27 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to America's Best Inn at 7717 Lee Highway on a reported stabbing call.

The caller said a woman was stabbing another woman and holding her against her will in a room with the door locked.

The caller said a woman was stabbing another woman and holding her against her will in a room with the door locked.

The female suspect did not respond to officers' commands to exit the room or release the victim. Officers announced their presence and called for the suspect to exit the room.

Officers heard a female screaming from inside the room, then forced entry. Officers witnessed the suspect actively assaulting the victim with a knife.

Shots were fired by two officers with the suspect sustaining non-life threatening injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the stabbing victim and the suspect until EMS. The ambulance was already en route due to the initial stabbing call.

Both the suspect and the victim were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

A man in an adjoining room received a minor injury. The cause was unknown, and medical treatment was declined on scene.

Per Chattanooga Police Department policy, all officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be handling the criminal investigation.

As more information or evidence becomes available during the investigation, CPD will work in conjunction with HCSO and the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office to release more.