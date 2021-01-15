 Friday, January 15, 2021 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Woman Shot By Police After She Refuses To Stop Stabbing Another Woman At Motel On Lee Highway

Friday, January 15, 2021
Chattanooga Police said a woman who refused to stop stabbing another woman was shot by officers at a motel on Lee Highway early Friday morning.
 
At approximately 7:27 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to America's Best Inn at 7717 Lee Highway on a reported stabbing call.
 
The caller said a woman was stabbing another woman and holding her against her will in a room with the door locked.
 
Officers announced their presence and called for the suspect to exit the room.
The female suspect did not respond to officers' commands to exit the room or release the victim.
 
Officers heard a female screaming from inside the room, then forced entry. Officers witnessed the suspect actively assaulting the victim with a knife.
 
Shots were fired by two officers with the suspect sustaining non-life threatening injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the stabbing victim and the suspect until EMS. The ambulance was already en route due to the initial stabbing call.
 
Both the suspect and the victim were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
 
A man in an adjoining room received a minor injury. The cause was unknown, and medical treatment was declined on scene.
 
Per Chattanooga Police Department policy, all officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
 
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be handling the criminal investigation.
 
As more information or evidence becomes available during the investigation, CPD will work in conjunction with HCSO and the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office to release more. 

January 15, 2021

Police Blotter: Airport Police Finds Kidnapping Case Sketchy; Guy Was Just Killing Time On CARTA Bus

January 15, 2021

Latest Health Directive From The County Health Department

January 15, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police were called by a man who reported an incident that officers determined did not occur in their district, but rather at 1001 Airport Road. Officers asked dispatch to give the call to the ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Health Directive from the County Health Department: HAMILTON COUNTY, TENNESSEE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY MAYOR JIM M. COPPINGER DIRECTIVE NO. 5 OF THE HAMILTON COUNTY HEALTH ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Let's Be Number One In Public Education

State Rep. Scott Cepicky frequently asks a compelling question: Why can’t Tennessee be the number one state in the nation for public education? Great question. Why can’t we be number one in education in the nation? So many “education reformers” cling to the industrial age model of education. We need to use our imagination and start thinking about out-of-the-box solutions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols' Scathing Survey

The increasing stillness and puzzling darkness that has blanketed the University of Tennessee for the past month cannot go on for much longer without finding its tipping point. The prideful fan base of those whose “blood runneth orange” will not allow it and, with a bewildered media detecting little signs of life since a hapless Tennessee managed a 42-17 win over a badly undermanned ... (click for more)

Mocs Open SoCon Wrestling Schedule This Weekend In North Carolina

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team is back on the road this weekend for a tri-meet at Gardner-Webb. UTC opens Southern Conference action against The Citadel and Gardner-Webb on Sunday, Jan. 17, Boiling Springs, N.C. Wrestling begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) with the Mocs taking on The Citadel. Immediately following is UTC facing the host Runnin’ Bulldogs ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Blow 17-Point Lead In Home Court Loss To Georgia

The Tennessee Lady Vols blew a 17-point lead and failed on two last-minute opportunities in a 67-66 loss to Georgia at home on Thursday night. Jordan Horston had last-second shots to close the first quarter and the half as Tennessee seemed comfortably ahead. However, the Bulldogs outscored the Lady Vols 29-9 in a frantic and swarming third quarter defensive and offensive display. ... (click for more)


