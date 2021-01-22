Police Blotter: Car Warming Up On Jefferson Street Winds Up Down The Road; Man Watches Cowboy Plow Through His Front Yard

Police responded to an address on Saluda Street regarding property damage. Officers observed that a Ram flatbed tow truck (Brown Towing and Recovery) had undercarriage and possible frame damage underneath the flatbed at the rear of the truck. Police observed a manhole cover that was raised several inches above the pavement surface. Police spoke with the driver who said he was traveling northbound on Saluda Street and was going down the hill. At the bottom of the hill is where the manhole cover is located.

The man said that the rear of the truck caught on the raised manhole cover causing undercarriage damage and frame damage. He that there were no injuries to himself or any other vehicle occupant. The Ram tow truck left the scene under its own power.* * *Police responded to a theft from motor vehicle on Side Creek Way. Officers spoke with a man who said that someone unlawfully entered his vehicle and took a semi-automatic rifle. No damage was done to the vehicle during the incident, and no suspect information is known.* * *Police were called to a residence on E. 10th Street. Police spoke with a man who wanted to remain anonymous and said that he had a Stihl back-pack leaf blower stolen. He said that he did not want to report it stolen, but had been in a verbal argument with a homeless man. The homeless man said that he did not take the leaf blower, but would assist the owner with finding it. They both came to a mutual agreement and went their separate ways.* * *Police spoke with a man on Jefferson Street who said that he started his vehicle while he was inside his residence to warm the car up. During that time someone moved the vehicle about half a block away. The man said that the vehicle did not have a key fob inside when it was moved. There was nothing taken from the vehicle.* * *Officers spoke with an employee of Office Coordinators Inc., 326 E Main St., who said that in the morning another employee went to start up a company vehicle and noticed it was extremely loud. They both checked under the vehicle, and noticed the catalytic converter had been cut and stolen. No suspect information is known.* * *Police spoke with a man at a residence on Vine Street. The man said that his unlocked vehicle was unlawfully entered and items were taken. Those included an orange backpack which contained an Apple MacBook Air laptop, climbing equipment and $50 in cash. No damage was done to the vehicle, and no suspect information is known.* * *Police responded to the Publix, 5928 Hixson Pike. Officers spoke to the manager who said Publix had some excavating work done and a set of keys and wallet were dig up. There was no form of identification except for two old bank cards and keys. The items were placed in property.

* * *

Police responded to a residence on Shelborne Drive. Officers spoke with a man who said that he observed a red F-250 pulling a large trailer get stuck and drive through the front portion of his property. He said that the vehicle was driven by an unknown Hispanic man wearing a white cowboy hat. The man said that when he attempted to approach the vehicle it fled up Cross Street towards Highway 58. He estimated the damage to his property to be approximately $200.