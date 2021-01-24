Georgia Has 3 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,224 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 3 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,801.
There were 4,224 new cases, as that total reached 718,532 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 48,385, 115 more than Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 4,274 cases, up 27; 45 deaths; 177 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 1,903 cases, up 8; 51 deaths; 128 hospitalizations
Dade County: 915 cases, up 2; 8 deaths; 44 hospitalizations
Walker County: 4,851 cases, up 25; 63 deaths; 200 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 13,084 cases, up 16; 158 deaths; 631 hospitalizations, up 2