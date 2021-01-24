 Sunday, January 24, 2021 58.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Has 3 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,224 New Cases

Sunday, January 24, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 3 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,801.

There were 4,224 new cases, as that total reached 718,532 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 48,385, 115 more than Saturday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 4,274  cases, up 27; 45 deaths; 177 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 1,903 cases, up 8; 51 deaths; 128 hospitalizations

Dade County: 915 cases, up 2; 8 deaths; 44 hospitalizations

Walker County: 4,851 cases, up 25; 63 deaths; 200 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 13,084 cases, up 16; 158 deaths; 631 hospitalizations, up 2


January 24, 2021

Woman, 22, Seriously Injured In Shooting On Milne Street On Saturday Night

January 24, 2021

Georgia Has 3 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,224 New Cases

January 24, 2021

PHOTOS: Curling At Ice On The Landing


A woman, 22, suffered serious injuries in a shooting on Milne Street on Saturday night. At approximately 6:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Milne Street ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 3 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,801. There were 4,224 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Ice on the Landing at the Chattanooga Choo Choo featured a curling competition (click for more)



Breaking News

Woman, 22, Seriously Injured In Shooting On Milne Street On Saturday Night

A woman, 22, suffered serious injuries in a shooting on Milne Street on Saturday night. At approximately 6:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Milne Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower extremities and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 3 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,224 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 3 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,801. There were 4,224 new cases, as that total reached 718,532 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 48,385, 115 more than Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,274 cases, up 27; 45 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

What's The Deal, Steve Highlander?

While listening to the school board meeting on Thursday night, School Board Member Steve Highlander made a comment that he had been teaching all day. I was a little confused and started searching. It didn't take me long to find out that Highlander teaches at Ringgold High School. So let me get this straight. He was teaching in person at a Georgia school, then came to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Open Our Schools!

There has never been a better time nor a better reason for Hamilton County to do away with the School Board. The group of nine wasted the better part of two hours Thursday night trying to decide whether to allow children to go back to school before tossing any decision back to superintendent Bryan Johnson. The School Board is worthless. It makes no decisions about anything other ... (click for more)

Sports

Paul Payne: Hank Aaron’s Passing Stokes Childhood Memories Of “The Chase”

Hearing the news that baseball legend Hank Aaron died surely sparked a flood of memories for those of us who grew up in the South long before TBS turned the Atlanta Braves into “America’s Team”. The Braves transplanted from Milwaukee in 1966 and only managed to make the post-season once in their first 16 years, losing to the Miracle Mets the maiden year of expanded division play ... (click for more)

UTC Men Fall To UNC Greensboro After Leading At Half

The Chattanooga Mocs had a chance to get a big Southern Conference basketball win Saturday afternoon at McKenzie Arena, but they simply couldn’t hang on when it got to crunch time in the second half. A 37-34 halftime lead turned into a 74-66 defeat against North Carolina Greensboro after the Spartans outscored the Mocs 40-29 in the final 20 minutes. Chattanooga has allowed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors