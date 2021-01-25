Hamilton County Has 12 New COVID Deaths, 181 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,710 New Cases, 111 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 12 more deaths from the coronavirus since Sunday. They were six male and six female, all white, one Hispanic, one between the ages of 61-70, two between the ages of 71-80 and nine over the age of 81, bringing the death toll to 349.

The county had 181 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 124 patients hospitalized with 36 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 53 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 37,159.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 34,520, which is 93 percent, and there are 2,290 active cases.

