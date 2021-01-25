Hamilton County Has 12 New COVID Deaths, 181 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,710 New Cases, 111 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 12 more deaths from the coronavirus since Sunday. They were six male and six female, all white, one Hispanic, one between the ages of 61-70, two between the ages of 71-80 and nine over the age of 81, bringing the death toll to 349.
The county had 181 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 124 patients hospitalized with 36 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 53 are county residents.
The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 37,159.
The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 34,520, which is 93 percent, and there are 2,290 active cases.
The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 710,427 on Monday with 1,710 new cases.
There have been 111 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,970, state Health Department officials said.
The state currently has 2,068 people hospitalized from the virus, 41 fewer than Sunday.
Testing numbers are above 6.198 million across the state.
The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 657,031, 92 percent.
Here are the numbers by county:
Bledsoe County: 1,782 cases, up 1; 11 deaths
Bradley County: 11,263 cases, up 53; 101 deaths, up 3
Grundy County: 1,436 cases, up 6; 22 deaths
Marion County: 2,362 cases, up 2; 33 deaths
Meigs County: 1,192 cases, up 1; 16 deaths
Polk County: 1,505 cases, up 5; 17 deaths
Rhea County: 3,918 cases, up 5; 58 deaths, up 1
Sequatchie County: 1,421 cases, up 2; 20 deaths, up 1
Knox 40,335 cases, up 162; 452 deaths, up 9
Davidson 73,248 cases, up 203; 697 deaths, up 4
Shelby 79,025 cases, up 230; 1,186 deaths, up 8