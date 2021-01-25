 Monday, January 25, 2021 58.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hamilton County Has 12 New COVID Deaths, 181 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,710 New Cases, 111 More COVID Deaths

Monday, January 25, 2021

Hamilton County reported 12 more deaths from the coronavirus since Sunday. They were six male and six female, all white, one Hispanic, one between the ages of 61-70, two between the ages of 71-80 and nine over the age of 81, bringing the death toll to 349. 

The county had 181 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 124 patients hospitalized with 36 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 53 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 37,159.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 34,520, which is 93 percent, and there are 2,290 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 710,427 on Monday with 1,710 new cases.
There have been 111 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,970, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 2,068 people hospitalized from the virus, 41 fewer than Sunday.

Testing numbers are above 6.198 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 657,031, 92 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,782 cases, up 1; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  11,263 cases, up 53; 101 deaths, up 3

Grundy County: 1,436 cases, up 6; 22 deaths

Marion County: 2,362 cases, up 2; 33 deaths

Meigs County: 1,192 cases, up 1; 16 deaths

Polk County: 1,505 cases, up 5; 17 deaths

Rhea County: 3,918 cases, up 5; 58 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 1,421 cases, up 2; 20 deaths, up 1

Knox 40,335 cases, up 162; 452 deaths, up 9

Davidson 73,248 cases, up 203; 697 deaths, up 4

Shelby 79,025 cases, up 230; 1,186 deaths, up 8

January 25, 2021

Georgia Has 53 New Coronavirus Deaths; 3,559 New Cases


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 53 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,854. There were 3,559 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Rep. David Byrd Remains In The Hospital As COVID Struggle Continues

A Republican legislator from Waynesboro remains in a Nashville hospital a month and a half after going on a ventilator during a battle with COVID-19. An office member said he could not comment on the current condition of 63-year-old David Byrd. Rep. Byrd initially said on Facebook that he was "in need of a miracle." Then he went on a ventilator on Dec. 10. He continued ... (click for more)

Baker Facing Rape Charge

Police responded to a reported rape shortly after midnight on Saturday, and spoke to the victim. She told police she had been raped by Charles Baker, 61. She said she had gotten to his residence a few hours earlier, and had planned to help him with some errand the next morning. The victim said she went to the spare bedroom a few minutes after arriving so she could sleep for the ... (click for more)

Opinion

First Dose Appointment Hype

So the Hamilton County Vaccine online appointment system filled up, but never fear, you can call this number 423-209-5399 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and schedule an appointment. Well, over 200 attempts between my wife and I in the first 30 minutes resulted in hearing a busy signal over 200 times. I continued to plug away but not continuously and finally two hours later I have ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Cases Plunge!

There are many things about the COVID pandemic that I do not understand, but there are a whole lot of things I will never understand and that makes almost every day a little more fun. I’ve always been an “inch-by inch, anything’s a cinch” guy and like the shiny side of most of what I find but I cannot find one person who can tell me why Hamilton County’s coronavirus numbers plunged ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Basketball Postpones Two Games Due To Positive Covid-19 Results

Due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team's Tier 1 personnel, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is postponing games this week. This consists of student-athletes, coaches and essential support staff and affects upcoming games at ETSU (Wed.) and at Furman (Sat.). UTC is following CDC guidance as well as NCAA & SoCon protocols for contact tracing and a plan for ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Announces Date/Times For 2021 Open Tryouts

Think you’ve got what it takes to play for Chattanooga FC? Show us! Chattanooga’s Football Club is continuing its long standing tradition of offering a shot at the first team for anyone in the community who can compete with open tryouts on Sunday, February 21st, 2021 “I’m excited that Chattanooga FC has decided to continue our tradition of open tryouts” said Peter Fuller, ... (click for more)


