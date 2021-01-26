January 26, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Valmont Industries officials announced on Monday that the company will expand its Jasper operations by investing $15 million-$20 million to increase the size of its manufacturing facility.
... (click for more)
Erlanger Health System CFO Britt Tabor reported at Monday’s Budget and Finance Committee meeting that the total net income from operations for the first six months of the fiscal year ending on ... (click for more)
Through the expansion, Valmont Industries will create 65 new jobs over the next five years in Marion County.
Valmont Industries’ Jasper location is part of the company’s North American ... (click for more)
Thank you, Hamilton County Health Department.
Yesterday I received my first shot of COVID vaccine at the Health Department’s River Park site. My appointment, which was scheduled online, went as smooth as anyone would want.
Even with the handicap of rain everyone there was helpful and moved the cars along in a steady and orderly way.
I arrived for my 9:30 appointment and ... (click for more)
It happened so long I couldn’t begin to guess the year. I can’t even remember why I was on a late morning flight from Miami to Atlanta. But I do remember Delta Air Lines had done something really nice for me when they made me a “Flying Colonel,” which would get you bumped up to First Class whenever they had an empty seat. It had perks that allowed you to take friends inside their ... (click for more)
Due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team's Tier 1 personnel, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is postponing games this week. This consists of student-athletes, coaches and essential support staff and affects upcoming games at ETSU (Wed.) and at Furman (Sat.).
UTC is following CDC guidance as well as NCAA & SoCon protocols for contact tracing and a plan for ... (click for more)
Think you’ve got what it takes to play for Chattanooga FC? Show us! Chattanooga’s Football Club is continuing its long standing tradition of offering a shot at the first team for anyone in the community who can compete with open tryouts on Sunday, February 21st, 2021
“I’m excited that Chattanooga FC has decided to continue our tradition of open tryouts” said Peter Fuller, ... (click for more)