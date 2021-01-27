January 27, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
The Chattanooga Police Department's pursuit of criminals who endanger community members with the illegal use and possession of firearms along with its progressive use of technology and partnerships ...
Thank you, Hamilton County Health Department.
Yesterday I received my first shot of COVID vaccine at the Health Department’s River Park site. My appointment, which was scheduled online, went as smooth as anyone would want.
Even with the handicap of rain everyone there was helpful and moved the cars along in a steady and orderly way.
I arrived for my 9:30 appointment and ...
It happened so long I couldn't begin to guess the year. I can't even remember why I was on a late morning flight from Miami to Atlanta. But I do remember Delta Air Lines had done something really nice for me when they made me a "Flying Colonel," which would get you bumped up to First Class whenever they had an empty seat. It had perks that allowed you to take friends inside their ...
Tennessee’s new athletic director has hired his football coach from Central Florida to join him.
Josh Heupel has been named to replace Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired last week. AD Danny White, who hired Heupel at UCF, announced the hire Wednesday morning in advance of an introductory press conference at noon.
"We looked at a number of potential candidates," White said ...
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior center Abbey Cornelius was named the Southern Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO for games played Jan. 19-25, the league office announced Tuesday.
Cornelius helped the Mocs to a 1-1 record on the week against Samford. She averaged 17.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game shooting 65.2 percent on the ...