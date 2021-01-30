 Saturday, January 30, 2021 51.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Thief Goes Into Back Of Storage Units; Music Loud On Wisdom Street

Saturday, January 30, 2021
A woman residing on N. Germantown Road told police that someone had attempted to use her Direct Express debit card by using her card information digitally. She said it happened sometime around midnight. She said she believed it was her sister, because she was the only one with access to her card and other personal information. Officers told the woman to notify Direct Express and her other card carriers of the possible fraud and to have her cards canceled so she could be issued new ones.
* * *

Police responded to Boyd Buchanan School, 4650 Buccaneer Trail.
An employee said that four buses that are owned by the school had the catalytic converters cut and stolen. There is no suspect information.

* * *

Police responded to a vandalism at Public Storage, 6497 E. Brainerd Road. The manager said one of their customers noticed that the back wall of his storage container had been tampered with; the screws had been taken out and someone had entered his storage unit, but he did not want to make a report. The manager said she noticed where the screws had been taken out from behind the storage unit and she showed police. The back portion of the storage unit was facing the train tracks. Police checked the area and found two similar areas against the back wall of the storage unit that had been tampered with and screws had been removed to access storage units. The manager said she would notify the other owners of the storage units and let the police know if they wanted to file a report. The manager said the storage company did want a report filed for the vandalism on the back of the units.

* * *

A woman said  she parked her vehicle at the Dairy Queen parking lot at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.from 12:30-1:30 a.m. She said upon returning to her vehicle, she noticed her license plate was gone. She said it was there when she left the car.

* * *

A woman called police regarding an unconscious man at 6006 Lee Hwy. Police found the man lying in the parking lot intoxicated. The man was lying in the back portion of the parking lot out of traffic next to an abandoned building. Police determined he was not a harm to himself or others and was capable of standing up and walking under his own power and communicating with police. The woman told the man not to drink anymore and that he was free to go to her home once he sobered up more.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A manager showed police video of a black male, wearing glasses and a white shirt and pants, pass points of sale by sliding an unknown amount of items underneath the Garden Center fence before fleeing the scene in a white Ford Crown Victoria. The manager provided the tag number of the vehicle. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the man. The stolen items' value was estimated $300. Police uploaded a photo of the suspect.

* * *

A woman called police from a residence on Lee Highway. She said she observed a black male with a blue cooler going through mailboxes. She said she is uncertain which mailboxes the man went through, but she saw him leave with a package and mail. Police searched the area to locate the man, but did not find him.

* * *

Police responded to a noise complaint on Wisdom Street. An anonymous called said there was loud music coming from a residence. When police arrived they could hear loud bass music coming from the residence while inside their patrol vehicle. Officers made contact with a man at the residence and informed him that he needed to turn the music down due to it being loud enough to be heard from the exterior of his residence. The man agreed to turn down the music. 




