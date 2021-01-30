First And Second Dose COVID-19 Vaccines Appointments Still Available; Watch "How To Make An Appointment" Video Tutorial

Many first and second dose appointments are still available online, Hamilton County Health Department officials said on Saturday morning.

Visit the Health Department's COVID-19 vaccine webpage for a list of available dates.

The appointment call center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Health Department's COVID-19 hotline is available for general information. Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 423 209 8383.

There is also a help tutorial video available.

It is at https://youtu.be/vmssotFEmt8