First And Second Dose COVID-19 Vaccines Appointments Still Available; Watch "How To Make An Appointment" Video Tutorial

Saturday, January 30, 2021

Many first and second dose appointments are still available online, Hamilton County Health Department officials said on Saturday morning. 

Visit the Health Department's COVID-19 vaccine webpage for a list of available dates. 

The appointment call center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 

The Health Department's COVID-19 hotline is available for general information. Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 423 209 8383.

There is also a help tutorial video available.

It is at https://youtu.be/vmssotFEmt8


January 30, 2021

Man, 26, Shot On Rossville Avenue Early Saturday Morning

A man, 26, was shot early Saturday morning on Rossville Avenue. At approximately 2:36 a.m., Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a man had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival officers located and confirmed that a man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim stated that he was ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Thief Goes Into Back Of Storage Units; Music Loud On Wisdom Street

A woman residing on N. Germantown Road told police that someone had attempted to use her Direct Express debit card by using her card information digitally. She said it happened sometime around midnight. She said she believed it was her sister, because she was the only one with access to her card and other personal information. Officers told the woman to notify Direct Express and ... (click for more)

Doctors Weren't Allow To Use Drug That Would Have Saved Many Lives Just Because They Hated Trump And Now The AMA Validates It

So now the AMA has come out and finally said that early treatment of COVID patients with hydroxychloroquine, Z pack and Zinc can be beneficial to curing COVID . This is after nine months of a nationwide ban of its use. Hydroxychloroquine or HCQ is a drug that has been used for 50 years for various things like arthritis and malaria, Why was HCQ banned you ask? Simply because President ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Oh, my stars! Do you realize that this is the last Saturday Funnies in January? I marvel how time presses by; Tuesday will be Ground Hog’s day. We’re just two weeks away from Valentine’s Day and, when you are old as I, the memories of love long gone change; we no long mourn what’s gone but we relish back to what happened. Here are this week’s riddles from The Saturday Funnies: ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Heupel Ready To Deal With Mountain-Like Challenge At Tennessee

Wednesday was referred to by some as Heupel hump day. Rather than a hump, Tennessee’s new football coach, Josh Heupel, faces a mountain-sized challenge in taking over a program that’s leaking players and being investigated both in house and by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations. Here’s some more background and thoughts from his introduction: Strategy: After three ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: It's Not Just Me - Vol Fans Are Awful

Earlier this week, I wrote that Vol fans need to shut up. That was the day before Tennessee hired Josh Heupel as its new head football coach. After all, the Vols' "Legions of the Miserable" had been clamoring for Lane Kiffen or Hugh Freeze, or even former Titans' coach Jeff Fisher to be the next coach hired to replace the fired Jeremy Pruitt. The hiring of Heupel by new athletic ... (click for more)


