Car Chase, Crash, Brief Manhunt Enlivens Normally Placid Lookout Mountain, Tn.

A car chase, a crash, and then a brief manhunt enlivened normally placid Lookout Mountain, Tn., on Friday night.

Two Florida men were eventually taken into custody and delivered to the Hamilton County Jail.

It caused the town residents' Facebook page to light up.

One resident alerted, "Police were pursuing an out of state car. High speed. Car crashed at 400 East and West Road near church. One man ran away and hadn't been found. Arrested one. They're looking for the guy who ran."

Residents were advised to turn on their outside lights and lock their doors.

A short time later one resident advised that her husband had talked to the town police chief and been assured both men were in custody.

Barbaro Tartabull Rivera, 35, of Miami, and Jose Carvajal Lopez, 33, of Orlando were captured.

Rivera was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property and vandalism.

Lopez was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property, evading arrest, vandalism, reckless driving and driving while having an expired driver's license.