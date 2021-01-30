 Sunday, January 31, 2021 43.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Car Chase, Crash, Brief Manhunt Enlivens Normally Placid Lookout Mountain, Tn.

Saturday, January 30, 2021
Barbaro Rivera
A car chase, a crash, and then a brief manhunt enlivened normally placid Lookout Mountain, Tn., on Friday night.

Two Florida men were eventually taken into custody and delivered to the Hamilton County Jail.

It caused the town residents' Facebook page to light up.

One resident alerted, "Police were pursuing an out of state car. High speed. Car crashed at 400 East and West Road near church. One man ran away and hadn't been found. Arrested one. They're looking for the guy who ran."

Residents were advised to turn on their outside lights and lock their doors.

A short time later one resident advised that her husband had talked to the town police chief and been assured both men were in custody.

Barbaro Tartabull Rivera, 35, of Miami, and Jose Carvajal Lopez, 33, of Orlando were captured.

Rivera was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property and vandalism.

Lopez was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property, evading arrest, vandalism, reckless driving and driving while having an expired driver's license.

 

Jose Lopez
3 From Chattanooga Arrested For Looting In Tornado-Ravaged Area Near Birmingham

Three people from Chattanooga are facing charges of looting in the tornado-ravaged area near Birmingham, Ala. Arrested for third-degree burglary at Fultondale, Ala., were Ignacio Villa Ramirez and Josue Villa, both 21, and a juvenile. Police said they were pretending to be helping tornado victims, but were caught by police taking items. After the incident, a curfew was ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 159 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,933 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 159 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 12,568. There were 4,933 new cases, as that total reached 746,867 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 50,132, 263 more than Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,480 cases, up 22; 50 deaths; ... (click for more)

Candidates Should Be Proud Of Their Party Affiliation

I have a simple request of all the candidates running for city wide office; stop running from your party affiliation, and start posting your party affiliation on your signage and when you are quoted. I f you are afraid of being associated with a party, to the point of hiding said affiliation, then the good voters of the city should be afraid of you. Harry Uffalussy (click for more)

Roy Exum: Gun Sales Up 53 Percent!

The story is told about a State Trooper who saw a Lexus moving a little quickly on the Interstate and, noticing it was being driven by an older white-haired woman, decided to give her a warm-natured warning. After pulling her over, he walked to the driver’s side window and noticed she was pleasant and unusually spry before she said, “Officer, I must inform you I have a handgun ‘carry’ ... (click for more)

Vols Dominate #15 Kansas, 80-61

A 52.8 percent shooting mark from the field and a dominant display on the glass pushed the 18th-ranked Tennessee basketball team past No. 15 Kansas, 80-61, on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (12-3) ripped down 38 rebounds, winning the rebound margin by 15 and holding Kansas (11-6) to no second chance points. Tennessee was also lights out from both 3-point ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women Top League-Leading Mercer, 69-60

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team placed five in double figures Saturday afternoon at Hawkins Arena to lead the Mocs to a 69-60 Southern Conference victory over Mercer. UTC improves to 9-7 overall and 4-3 in league play while the Bears move to 11-5 on the year and 5-2 against the conference. "We had five in double-figures and our starters just killed it today,” Mocs ... (click for more)


