Georgia Reports 13 Traffic Deaths During New Year's Holiday Travel Period

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the New Year's holiday travel period resulted in 13 traffic deaths involving 10 fatal crashes. This year, the holiday travel period was 78-hours long. It began at 6 p.m. on Thurs., Dec. 31, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Sun., Jan. 1.



Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 474 traffic crashes that resulted in 181 injuries and 11 fatalities. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, 372 people were arrested for driving under the influence, while 7,976 citations and 9,237 warnings were issued.



Local agencies reporting two fatal crashes resulting in two traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Bibb Co. Sheriff's Office and DeKalb Co. Police Department.



2021 New Year's Holiday Traffic Count

6 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 31 - 11:59 p.m. Sun., Jan. 1

78-Hour Holiday Period



Traffic Deaths

Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia

Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 11 (8 fatal crashes)

Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 2 (2 fatal crashes)



Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period: 13



GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total Fatalities

Troop A GSP Cartersville, GSP Dalton 2

Troop B

Troop C GSP Marietta, DeKalb Co. PD 2

Troop D GSP Villa Rica (2), Bibb Co. SO 3

Troop E

Troop F

Troop G GSP Americus 2

Troop H GSP Douglas 1

Troop I GSP Waycross 3



Total Fatalities: 13