Fleischmann Condemns Crowd Surging Into Capitol Chamber; Calls It "Sad Day"; Perdue Calls It "Disgraceful"

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann on Wednesday condemned a crowd that barged into the Capitol chambers, causing House and Senate members to shut down while considering certification of the presidential election.

Congressman Fleischmann said, “My staff and I are safe. Thank you to the brave men and women with Capitol Police.



"Peaceful protests are protected by the First Amendment in the U.S. Constitution. What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful. I strongly condemn these actions.



This is a sad day.”

Rep. Fleischmann, after voting in support of an objection during the Electoral College certification, later said, "The violence that occurred at the Capitol Wednesday is an affront to our Republic. Nearly four years ago, my colleagues and I were shot at, and nearly assassinated, on a baseball field in Virginia. It is horrifying that our divisions have only continued to grow since that day in June.

"As I said I would, I voted in support of an objection raised during the Electoral College certification in order to voice concerns about irregularities that occurred in the 2020 election. Millions of Americans, including many of my constituents, have expressed these concerns over these last two months. It has been reported that over 1 in 4 Americans do not believe this election was legitimate. This is a concerning statistic for our future, and we must do all we can moving forward to restore faith in the foundation of our republic, free and fair elections. It is time to come together as a nation and seek to heal our divisions. We are, and have always been, one Nation under God, indivisible.”

Chairman Scott Golden said, "It’s an extremely emotional day for all of us that poured our hearts into President Trump’s campaign. We have the right to be heard, but not to the point of violence and destruction. The Republican Party is the party that supports law enforcement, rights and the rule of law, and not defunding the police.

"Today’s perpetrators will be brought to justice and the truth will come to light. For now, let’s act responsibly, pray for our country and our leaders and get ready to Make America Great Again."

Senator David Perdue said, "The violence at the U.S. Capitol today is disgraceful and un-American. We are a nation of laws and the greatest Democracy in the history of the world. No level of frustration or disappointment in our political process excuses such despicable, anarchic behavior. God bless the Capitol Police and all law enforcement and first responders who are working to protect lives and prevent further destruction in our nation's capital."

