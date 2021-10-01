 Friday, October 1, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

29-Year-Old Woman Killed In Pedestrian Accident Friday Morning On Armstrong Road

Friday, October 1, 2021

A 29-year-old woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Armstrong Road.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 11600 block of Armstrong Road for the report of a pedestrian struck at approximately 6:45 a.m. Friday. 
 
The preliminary investigation indicates a woman was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck while walking southbound on Armstrong Road. The woman succumbed to her injuries.
 
The woman's name is being withheld until proper notification of next-of-kin has been made.

The HCSO Traffic Division is investigating the incident. 



October 1, 2021

A Model Soldier

I was saddened to learn of the recent passing of my good friend, Army Colonel Tom McConnell. I first met Tom in the early 80’s working on the Armed Forces Week Committee. He directed the Hamilton County Schools ROTC units for nearly 25 years. As the parade announcer, Colonel McConnell was most helpful in gathering information about the schools' ROTC parade participation. He even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My October Garden

The turning leaves, the shiny acorns, and the hickory nuts have already begun falling in abundance so there was little room to doubt October would be right on time. We’ve been blessed with a greater rainfall than usual this year and the biggest winner is probably our trees as I look about on my monthly walk through the garden. After the first nine months of the year – get this – ... (click for more)

Preview: Vols Look To Rebound In Road Tilt At Mizzou

Tennessee hits the road for the second straight week as the Vols will look to get back in the win column this Saturday afternoon against Missouri. Both teams are coming off losses and will be looking to earn their first conference victory of the season this weekend. BROADCAST INFO Saturday's game will be televised on SEC Network with Dave Neal (PxP), Deuce McAllister (analyst) ... (click for more)

Former Baylor School Golfer Blakesly Warren Brock Captures 34th U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship

Former Baylor School golfer Blakesly Warren Brock made sure noon turned into midnight for the Cinderella story of the 34th U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Berkeley Hall Club. On a gorgeous Thursday morning in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Brock, 25, of Chattanooga, denied Aliea Clark from becoming the first No. 64 seed to win a USGA championship. The former University ... (click for more)


