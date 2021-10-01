29-Year-Old Woman Killed In Pedestrian Accident Friday Morning On Armstrong Road

A 29-year-old woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Armstrong Road.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 11600 block of Armstrong Road for the report of a pedestrian struck at approximately 6:45 a.m. Friday.



The preliminary investigation indicates a woman was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck while walking southbound on Armstrong Road. The woman succumbed to her injuries.



The woman's name is being withheld until proper notification of next-of-kin has been made.

The HCSO Traffic Division is investigating the incident.





