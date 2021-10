Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALMUTLAQ, SAAD SALEH

930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BAISDEN, DESTANY MICHELLE

2656 MURPHY HOLLOW RD TRENTON, 307524847

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAIN

126 LOWER WAY LANE ROCKYFACE, 37340

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FORGERY

---

BOOTH, KELLY J

815 COUNTY ROAD 93 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOYD, SELINDA CHANELL

362 CAMP JORDAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS (DOR)

ALIAS CAPIAS (SIMPLE POSSESSION)

---

BROOME, JARED MICHAEL

3801 KINGWOOD CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA

7 FALCON DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BULLARD, ANTONIO JJEROME

2505 JUDSON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374063336

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER

405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DELANEY, STEPHANIE BROOKE

26305 N.

1325TH STREET CHRISMAN, 61924Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DORAN, CELESTE ANGELICA621 MEMORIAL DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GASKILL, HEITH LEE7038 TALAHATCHIE DRIVE CROSSVILLE, 38572Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GEORGE, SAMUEL OLU510 CENTRAL DR APT 911 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---GOODWIN, EDGAR NMN200 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115430Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHATHEFT OF PROPERTY---GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA3310 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101224Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga(VOP) FAILURE TO APPEAR---GRIFFIN, NICOLE MARIE418 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374022012Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GRIMES, MADELINE ARLEY6603 HICKORY TRACE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HARRIS, AMY ELAINE5330 FRANCE SPRINGS RD WHITWELL, 37347Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN6907 HICKORY VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HENLEY, CHRISTINA STARPO BOB 67 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---HERMAN, JAMON LEBRON3730 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111107Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---HICKMAN, CARSON DEWAYNE155 PINE GROVE CIRCLE RINGGOLD,Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HILL, JAMES TABOR2818 OAK LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I---HINES, EDWARD LEE1022 GIVENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTALKINGVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---HORTON, TED FREDGINALD DESHAUN404 TUNNEL BLVD APT D5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaROBBERYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HUBBARD, TAMMESHA BONA2716 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR(VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT---JACKSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE3814 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062740Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---KOHL, RYAN SCOTT518 LYTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULT---MCBRYAR, AMANDA LASHAY4408 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County(VOP) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTUR---MCDANIEL, KRISTA CHEYENNE7469 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---MCDUFFY, JAMACHAEL DEVON4056 AUBURN PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MINTON, SHAWN ALLEN6608 HILLBROOK LN HIXSON, 37327Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)REGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA(VOP) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOTHomeless Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MOSS, TYLER THOMAS1334 BEECHWOOD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MUNSON, CLAY JOSEPH311 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NORDLUND, KIRSTIN MARGUERITE3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374156736Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RESSLER, LINDA KAY20 CREEKS JEWELL DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT UNDER $1,000---RUSSELL, KHERA THOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY---SISCO, TOMMY L167 CORANO DRIVE SCOTTSBORO, 37321Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SMITH, DERICK LAVAUGHN15753 BROCKDALE RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECT---SMITH, OSHAE KADARIS2111 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044424Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SPIVEY, PAULA MICHELLEHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---STIEFEL, DONZETTA NMNHOMELESS HIXSON,Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE711 SELTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---THOMPSON, WILLIAM JOSHUA224 COUNTY 804 FLATROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV---THORNHILL, ALEXIS DARLENE3774 SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---TUGGLE, SIMONE LATRICE7035 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WALKER, DAVID TRENT2004 BRAGG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WATKINS, SARAH M609 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATEDFALSE IMPRISONMENTFALSE IMPRISONMENTFALSE IMPRISONMENTEVADING ARREST---WHITE, ANTWAN D4119 EAST DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT