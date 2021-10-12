Councilwoman Coonrod Says City Judge Pay Should Be Cut In Half; Council To Get Comparative Pay Study

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said the pay of the City Court judge should be lowered from the current $180,000 to $90,000.

She said the $180,000 was based on City Court having the same jurisdiction as General Sessions Court, but that has not been the case for many years.

She stated, "$180,000 is too much."

City Council Chairman Chip Henderson recommended that the council not take action on a proposed pay cut ordinance until city Human Resources makes a comparative pay study. It would look at what cities like Knoxville and Nashville are paying for city judges.

Councilwoman Coonrod said the current city judge pay is much more than that paid to judges by other local municipalities and is higher than Knoxville and Nashville.

There was discussion of basing the pay on the experience of the judge. Councilman Anthony Byrd said the current judge, Sherry Paty, has many years of service and experience.

Judge Paty this week announced that she would be a candidate for re-election to a new eight year term. Brian Bush, a former local prosecutor, is also an announced candidate.

The council recently voted to suspend Division II of City Court after the upcoming retirement of Judge Russell Bean. That would leave the Division I judge to handle all matters in the court.

City Attorney Emily O'Donnell noted that the pay of Judge Paty could not be cut within her current term that expires early next year.