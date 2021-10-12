City Overpays Employee Almost $44,000 For Mileage; Wants Money Back

The city of Chattanooga overpaid an employee almost $44,000 for mileage, and it now wants the money back.

The city sued Eulena Danielle Davis, who worked as a homeless outreach coordinator.

The Circuit Court lawsuit says Ms. Davis turned in a request for $432 in mileage reimbursement. She was paid $44,010.27. That was more than her annual salary of $31,548.

Assistant City Attorney Phil Noblett said Ms. Davis did not alert city officials about the overpayment, but it was later discovered.

Ms. Davis was eventually suspended when she did not repay the money.

The city is asking for an order that the money be paid back.