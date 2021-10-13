 Wednesday, October 13, 2021 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Homeless Encampment On Peeples Street Catches Fire Wednesday

Wednesday, October 13, 2021
A homeless encampment off Peeples Street caught fire Wednesday afternoon
A homeless encampment off Peeples Street caught fire Wednesday afternoon

The Chattanooga Fire Department were called to a fire at a homeless encampment off Peeples Street Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:25 p.m. to the 1200 block of Peeples Street. Flames and heavy smoke were visible on arrival.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire but a portion of the encampment was destroyed. There were no injuries.

Chattanooga Public Works assisted with the cleanup. Quint 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Battalion 1 (Green Shift), CFD’s Operations Chief, CPD and Public Works responded.



October 13, 2021

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 103 New Cases

October 13, 2021

Police Investigate Single Car Fatality On Hamill Road

October 13, 2021

Police Blotter: Thief Leaves His Phone In Car He Breaks Into Outside Bar; Couple Tries To Put Money On Fake Credit Cards At Bank


The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 103 new positive cases, down from 134 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police are investigating a single vehicle accident that left one man dead Tuesday afternoon. Police said a Jeep Liberty was traveling east on Hamill Road when it left the roadway ... (click for more)

A man who said he had been inside Buds at 5751 Brainerd Road for about two hours came out to his car and found it had been broken into. There was a phone that was dropped in the driver's seat. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 103 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 103 new positive cases, down from 134 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 62,975. The death total is at 637. It is reported the deaths were both white women, one age 51-60 and one age 71-80. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 139 in Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Police Investigate Single Car Fatality On Hamill Road

Chattanooga Police are investigating a single vehicle accident that left one man dead Tuesday afternoon. Police said a Jeep Liberty was traveling east on Hamill Road when it left the roadway several times and eventually struck a tree. The man, age 23, was pronounced dead on the scene by Hamilton County EMS. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident ... (click for more)

Opinion

Vile Content In The Libraries At The Hamilton County Schools

I must warn you, the content of this opinion piece may be offensive to some. For that I apologize. The following excepts from books in Hamilton County Schools are deemed acceptable by school administration. Therefore, parents need to see them and make their own decisions as to whether they think they are acceptable for their children. At our September 16, school board meeting, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Jon Gruden's Mistakes

There is a most delightful meme circling around the Internet of a furious Nick Saban shown during a game, with the caption, “I want all them d*** Charger, Camaro, and Challenger keys on my desk first thing tomorrow morning!” A lot of men and women and students think that’s funny, particularly in light of the fact Saban’s top-ranked Alabama was upset by unranked Texas A&M last ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The Ole Miss Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus on Saturday, for the football game against the University of Mississippi. This is UT’s fifth home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow ... (click for more)

Mocs' Football Preview: ETSU, Rail Rivalry Take Center Stage

The Chattanooga Mocs and ETSU Bucs have plenty of history. It covers a variety of sports with basketball probably feeling the heat of the rivalry the most over the years. That’s grown more and more on the gridiron since the Bucs returned to the OVC. This year’s “Rail Rivalry” has all the makings of a classic Southern Conference matchup. Both teams earned the eye of the SEC ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors