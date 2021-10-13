Homeless Encampment On Peeples Street Catches Fire Wednesday

The Chattanooga Fire Department were called to a fire at a homeless encampment off Peeples Street Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:25 p.m. to the 1200 block of Peeples Street. Flames and heavy smoke were visible on arrival.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire but a portion of the encampment was destroyed. There were no injuries.

Chattanooga Public Works assisted with the cleanup. Quint 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Battalion 1 (Green Shift), CFD’s Operations Chief, CPD and Public Works responded.