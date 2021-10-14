Police Blotter: Steak Thief Tries To Conceal Meat In His Shirt; Intoxicated Man Can't Find His Wife - Friend Later Says He Is With Her

Two officers responded to a shoplifter at Publix at 400 North Market St. An employee said the suspect walked in the store and headed to the meat section where the man grabbed a steak. The employee said he noticed the suspect walked past the check out area, then started to head to the exit. The employee followed the suspect outside and asked him to return the steak or he would call the police. He said the suspect clearly refused to return the meat and said, "Go ahead, call the police." Then the suspect walked away. The employee showed police a video footage of the suspect walking outside the store with the steak in his hand attempting to conceal it within the bottom portion of his shirt. The suspect was identified by police, but was not apprehended at the time of initial contact. With the evidence from the security video footage and positive identification from the reporting party, police are seeking to take a warrant for theft on the suspect.

* * *

A man said he was backing his truck out of a spot in the parking lot of 5929 Highway 153 and he hit another car. The man said there was no damage to his truck, but there was a dent in the back passenger side quarter panel of the other car. Both men said they did not want a crash report.

* * *

A woman said she was on Delashmitt Road for maybe three minutes to use the restroom. She said she saw an unknown black female take pictures of her car and then keyed the rear driver's side door all the way down. Another woman also witnessed the suspect key the vehicle. Police checked the area and could not locate the suspect. More attempts will be made to locate and identify her. A photo was attached to the police report and the woman believes her to reside in an apartment at the same location.

* * *



A man at 800 Highway 27 southbound told police he was homeless and his car had a blown out tire and he did not have a spare to put on in. The officer asked the man if he wanted a tow truck and he said no, he didn't have the money for that. The man's car was off the roadway on the shoulder. The man said he was very dehydrated and the officer gave him a bottle of water and a ride to the next exit into Red Bank so he could find a mechanic to buy a tire.

* * *

A man on Acorn Oaks Circle told police he parked his car in the parking lot and when he returned the next morning he noticed damage to his rear bumper. The man said there are no known surveillance cameras in the area where the vehicle was parked.

* * *

An officer responded to an assist a citizen call at 928 Market St. The man said he needed a ride to the rescue mission so that he did not sleep on the streets. Police transported the man to the mission at 1512 South Holtzclaw Ave. without incident.

* * *

A caller at the Norfolk Southern Railway Company, 34 Scruggs St., told police he saw a black male who had previously been trespassed was back on the property. When police arrived, the man was no longer on scene and was located on Maude Street. Police spoke with the man, identified him and told him that he could not be on the property. The man was checked for any outstanding warrants, to which they came back negative. At this time the caller did not wish to prosecute.

* * *

A man told police that his wife drove their 2017 Lincoln MKX to work at Physiotherapy, 502 N Market St. He said while it was parked there, someone cut the catalytic converter off the exhaust and stole it. He said they will have to have the vehicle towed to the dealership to have it replaced. He said he is unaware of any security cameras that might be of help, but will check on that and call back if he finds anything.

* * *

A man on Kirby Avenue told police he was trying to apply for a mortgage and found bad credit on his wife's credit record. He said all the bad credit was done in February of 2020. He says accounts were opened with J. P. Morgan credit card, Finger Hut web bank, Verizon Wireless (which is placed for collection) and Puerto Rican Telephone Service. He says all but the telephone service were opened in Houston, Texas, and he has an address of 10100 W. Park Dr., Apt 163, Houston TX 77042. Police recommended he file a report with the Houston Police Department as well. He was advised to file disputes with the credit bureaus and to read the website "Identitytheft.gov."

* * *

An employee at Carter Towing, 6320 Highway 58, told police they recovered a vehicle from McArthur Avenue and they were cleaning out the vehicle when a firearm was located inside the center console. Police ran the firearm, which was a 9mm Smith and Weston, which was not reported as stolen, but had scratches that appeared that someone was attempting to alter the serial number. The gun team was notified and they responded to the scene, recovered the firearm and turned it into Property.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at the Sleep Inn, 2351Shallowford Village Dr. They spoke with a woman who said her brother needed to leave the premises. Police spoke with hotel staff and

confirmed her statements. Contact was made with the brother and he was escorted off the property without incident.

* * *

A man on Regency Court told police he went out to his vehicle and discovered that someone had gone through it. He said he was last in the vehicle, a Nissan Quest with TN tag, around 1 a.m. that morning. He said he is sure the vehicle was locked, although no damage was done to enter the vehicle. He reported the following items stolen: debit card, credit card, $22 cash, sunglasses ($300) and Taurus handgun 40 S&W with hard holster and approximately eight rounds of ammunition ($575). A woman also had items stolen from the vehicle - Social Security card, drivers license, credit cards, debit card, case safe wallet ($250) and misc. cards. The man said he will retrieve the firearm serial number so it can be entered as stolen. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A mechanic at Orange Grove Center, 3426 Chandler Ave., that the day before at about 9 p.m. it was discovered that the catalytic converter was stolen from one of the work vans. He said the vehicle was last driven maybe a couple days before that and then it was left parked there. He said there are no cameras available.

* * *



A man at an apartment on Vine Street told police he last saw his black 1999 BMW motorcycle in front of his home earlier that week and now it was gone. He had no suspect information and said nothing would make the bike stand out more than any other motorcycle of its kind other than an after-market fairing around the headlight. He valued his bike at $4,000. Police entered his motorcycle as stolen in NCIC.

* * *

Employees at Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road, told police they observed a woman stealing several items. Police were shown video showing a white female with tattoos on her back and right arm sticking items in her purse. Photos of the woman were given to police.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at the Mapco, 1227 E Main St. Employees told police a black male entered the store and selected two cases of beer from the cooler; a 12-pack case of Miller Lite, and a 12-pack case of Coors Light. The man then exited through the front doors of the store, passing all points of sale. The man walked away west on E. Main Street with the stolen cases of beer. Police were provided pictures of the man.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at a residence on Fagan Street. They spoke to a woman who was intoxicated and had been kicked out of another house. The woman was sitting on the front porch of

the residence. Police spoke with a man there who said he was the woman's brother. He told police that his sister was allowed to stay the night at his house. Police told the woman not to leave the residence until she had sobered up.

* * *

A man at the Urban Stack, 12 W. 13th St., called police for help. Police arrived and found the man to be extremely intoxicated. He told them that he could not find his wife. The man said that he was at The Signal, 1810 Chestnut St., with his wife and a friend. He said they ended up separated and he had not seen her since and was worrying about her. Police transported the man to The Signal to locate his wife, but he was unable to find her. Police then transported him to his hotel, the Comfort Inn Downtown, 2420 Williams St. The man then received a call from his friend who said that he was with his wife and that they were okay. The man went to his room to wait on his wife to return.