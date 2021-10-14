 Thursday, October 14, 2021 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Austin Garrett Announces Campaign For Sheriff Of Hamilton County

Thursday, October 14, 2021
Austin Garrett
Austin Garrett

Austin Garrett announced on Thursday his intentions to seek the office of Hamilton County Sheriff as a candidate in the Republican Primary taking place in May, 2022. 

Mr. Garrett said, “I have been humbled by the support and encouragement from an overwhelming number of community leaders and citizens as Pam and I have explored seeking this position. With 28 years of service to this community as a law enforcement officer, I am proud to announce I will be seeking your support as a candidate in the Republican Primary for the office of Sheriff. I’ve been honored to serve these last few years with the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Together we will focus on the safety of this county through innovation and the commitment of providing the highest level of law enforcement services to our community.”

Born and raised in Bryant, Ala., Mr. Garrett became a resident of Hamilton County in 1993. He is married to Pam McAllister-Garrett, and has two daughters, Haley and Madalyn. Together with his wife, he is an active member of Shelter Church on East Brainerd Road.

In February, 2019, he was appointed to serve the community as the Sheriff Office’s Chief Deputy by Sheriff Jim Hammond. He is directly responsible for the administration of all Sheriff’s Office operations.

Prior to this leadership appointment, he served 25 years with the Chattanooga Police Department, retiring as a lieutenant where he was responsible for command of the Tactical and Traffic Operations Division.

Over the course of Mr. Garrett's career, he has served as a patrol officer, auto theft investigator, FBI Task Force Investigator, and special events supervisor. He has extensive experience in public safety partnerships along with large-scale event planning and management.

During his last nine years with the CPD, Mr. Garrett was directly responsible for the multi-agency planning, managing, security, and safety at all major events held in the city of Chattanooga. These events included the Ironman 70.3 World Championship, the U.S.A. Pro-Cycling Championships, and the annual Riverbend Music Festival.

Mr. Garrett is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 273, graduate of the Southeastern Command and Leadership Academy, and holds a degree in criminal justice from Bethel University.

Within the community, Mr. Garrett serves as a board member for the Forgotten Child Fund. A volunteer organization who provides gifts to over 10,000 local children every Christmas. He also serves as a board member for YCAP. YCAP is a volunteer arm of the YMCA which focuses on early intervention and prevention programs from youth ages 10-15.


October 14, 2021

Police Blotter: Steak Thief Tries To Conceal Meat In His Shirt; Intoxicated Man Can't Find His Wife - Friend Later Says He Is With Her

October 14, 2021

Carjacker To Woman And Her Ferret: "Wanna Go For A Ride?"

October 14, 2021

Man Shows Up At Hospital With Gunshot Wound Wednesday Night, Police Seek Information Regarding Incident


Two officers responded to a shoplifter at Publix at 400 North Market St. An employee said the suspect walked in the store and headed to the meat section where the man grabbed a steak. The employee ... (click for more)

A man charged with carjacking a vehicle with a woman and her ferret lying in the back seat was taken into custody on Saturday. On Saturday night, law enforcement responded to a carjacking ... (click for more)

A 32-year-old man arrived at a local hospital Wednesday evening with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Chattanooga Police were advised that he had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Steak Thief Tries To Conceal Meat In His Shirt; Intoxicated Man Can't Find His Wife - Friend Later Says He Is With Her

Two officers responded to a shoplifter at Publix at 400 North Market St. An employee said the suspect walked in the store and headed to the meat section where the man grabbed a steak. The employee said he noticed the suspect walked past the check out area, then started to head to the exit. The employee followed the suspect outside and asked him to return the steak or he would call ... (click for more)

Carjacker To Woman And Her Ferret: "Wanna Go For A Ride?"

A man charged with carjacking a vehicle with a woman and her ferret lying in the back seat was taken into custody on Saturday. On Saturday night, law enforcement responded to a carjacking on Ashland Terrace. Police spoke to the victim, who said her boyfriend had been driving the vehicle while she was in the backseat with her pet ferret. She said they pulled into the Circle ... (click for more)

Opinion

Vile Content In The Libraries At The Hamilton County Schools - And Response (8)

I must warn you, the content of this opinion piece may be offensive to some. For that I apologize. The following excepts from books in Hamilton County Schools are deemed acceptable by school administration. Therefore, parents need to see them and make their own decisions as to whether they think they are acceptable for their children. At our September 16, school board meeting, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Backwards Law

I was in a doctor’s waiting room on Wednesday when I was remined I had a hugely recommended story in my satchel I had promised I would read. The writer, Mark Manson, is half my age and doesn’t yet know that cuss words detract from the message, rather than secure it, so as I share it I must admit when you see a word in parentheses, that is my edit for my audience. But his message ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Raucous Packed Neyland Stadium Awaits Kiffin

Tennessee announced earlier this week its football game against Ole Miss on Saturday was sold out and predicted a raucous environment for a visit from the Rebels and Coach Lane Kiffin, who was UT’s coach in 2009. Neyland Stadium will be full for the first time since Sept. 20, 2017. The atmosphere might feel different than anything Matthew Butler has experienced here. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Make History By Securing Playoff Spot

No strangers to creating history this season, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have officially clinched their spot for the 2021 USL League One Playoffs for the first time since the club’s inauguration. The Red Wolves punched their ticket into the postseason on Tuesday evening following New England Revolution II’s 1-0 win against Forward Madison. Entering the final stretch of the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors