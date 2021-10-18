Police Blotter: Thief Causing A Ruckus Steals 2 Honey Buns; Woman Says She Was Held Hostage On 4th Avenue

The clerk at Mapco at 1227 East Main St. said a white male came into the store, caused a "ruckus," and took two honey buns. The clerk told him to leave the property, but he refused. Upon police arrival, the male had already left the scene. The clerk did not want to press charges but did want him trespassed from the property. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man.

* * *

An officer was flagged down about property damage at the corner of East 3rd Street and High Street. A Brinks armed guard was driving down East 3rd in a Brink's company work truck and a public works employee was weedeating on the side of the roadway. When the Brinks employee approached the intersection a rock came up from the weedeater and broke the passenger window on his work truck. It is unknown at this time how much it will cost to repair the window.

* * *

A man on Amnicola Highway said while his Ford Excursion was left unattended someone cut off the catalytic converter. He said the cost to repair is $750. There is no suspect information at this time.

* * *

An officer saw two homeless people behind the business complex at 5450 Highway 153. The officer spoke to and identified the two white males. The officer ran both of the men and did not find any warrants. They gave the officer permission to search their bags, which the officer did and did not locate any contraband.

* * *

A woman on Hixson Pike was stopped by police for not having a tag on her vehicle. She gave the officer her identifying information and said her license plate and driver's license had been stolen and she had not gotten them back from the police after they were recovered. Her story was true and police wanted to note this for future officers that could potentially stop her.

* * *

Police responded to trouble on Horse Creek Drive. While patrolling the area nothing was located, and no suspicious activities were detected.

* * *

An employee at Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road said a man had gone into the restroom and "bathed". She told police she wanted him to leave and be trespassed. The officer spoke with the man and told him not to come back onto the property.

* * *

A woman on 6870 Spence Lane said her roommate would not let her go to sleep. Police spoke with both people and they agreed to separate for the night. Police ran both of them for any active wants or warrants which came back negative and then left the scene with no further police action taken at this time.

* * *

A member of the cleaning crew at Aldi at 5706 Lee Hwy. said he was tasked with sanitation for the building. During the cleaning they saw a black male wearing a gray shirt enter the building and walk towards the rear offices. The crew members told him to leave the area, which prompted the man to start yelling and make threats. The man was last seen walking west on Lee Highway.

* * *

While on routine patrol, an officer saw two men on bikes on Lupton Drive. The officer spoke with them and identified them. They said they were headed to their homes coming from "the store." The officer ran them both for warrants and did not observe any.

* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop on Market Street on a silver Toyota for not having tag lights on the license plate. The car was occupied by two men and a woman. The driver was licensed in another state but she claimed she had lived in Tennessee for a while. Police had her step out of the vehicle to ensure that she was safe to operate a motor vehicle. The officer had her perform SFST's and did not see enough evidence of impairment for further police action.

* * *

A man and woman were walking across the dam at 650 Highway 153. They said they didn't know it was illegal to be walking on the dam. Police asked them where they were headed and both said

Walmart. Police ran both of them for any active wants or warrants which came back negative and then gave them a ride to the CVS in Hixson.

* * *

Police made contact with a man on Highway 58 who said he was homeless and had nowhere to go. Police ran the man for any active wants or warrants which came back negative and then allowed him to leave with no further police action taken at this time.

* * *

An employee at Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy at 1802 Bailey Ave. told police over the phone he last knew his gun (pistol) was in his car when he got to work around 7 a.m. the day before. He said that the car stayed parked there until he left work at 3:30 p.m. and he stopped by Walmart in Cleveland on his way home. He later discovered that the gun was gone when he got home around 5 p.m. and he had left it in the console. He said he always leaves his vehicle locked but there was no damage. The gun was entered as stolen.

* * *

A man on Bradington Avenue called police to say that sometime in August someone stole his cellphone and wallet. He said he was down sick and had a couple of caregivers come and go. He said the phone and wallet were on top of his dresser and someone could easily have taken it while he was asleep.

* * *

A man on East 5th Street called police to say he was alerted to three separate transactions that happened from credit cards that were in his desk at work. He said he went to work to check to see if the credit cards were still there, which they were. The man said the credit cards were for two different businesses - one was a Master Card and the other was a Capital One credit card. He said the credit card companies said the chip was used at each location meaning that the cards had to be present. The officer asked him where the cards were used and how much was spent. He said that both cards were used at a Walgreen's - the Master Card for $205 and Capital One card for $305, and the Capital One was also used at a Speedway for $20. The man had already contacted the card companies and they have refunded all the money on both cards. The officer asked the man who he believes stole the cards that night and used them and returned them before the next day. He said they had a cleaning company in their office that night. He also had heard that one of the cleaners just got back from medical leave and he believes they used the cards to purchase medications. He has also contacted that cleaning company and he told them about what happened and that he doesn't want that cleaning crew anymore.

* * *



A man on Willow Lake Circle said earlier this year he had purchased a truck but when Tennessee was assigned to the vehicle it was registered in the wrong county. The man drove the truck back to Chattanooga before this was realized. He said he sent the plate back to the car dealership that it came from in the middle of July. The dealership was supposed to issue him a new plate. The man said the dealership assigned him a temporary plate but he never received a new plate. The man went to the tag office to get a permanent plate and they would not issue one due to there being an active plate for the vehicle. The man thinks the dealership either never received the old plate or never processed it. The man was told at the tag office that he would need a lost property report in order to get a new plate.

* * *

The owner of Sunset Market at 541 Browns Ferry Road told police an older white male with a black Under Armor shirt and black pants came into his store and stole a 20oz Coke Classic in his pocket. The suspect walked past the point of sale and did not stop when the complainant asked him to. The suspect is unknown at this time, but got into a white GMC SUV.

* * *

An employee of Trek Bicycle Store at 301 Manufacturers Road said he came to work and parked his pickup truck in the parking lot. Wen he came outside, he noticed his pickup had been hit. The man also mentioned the incident could have possibly happened between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. During the investigation officers also noticed there was a camera outside the Rock Creek store pointing in the direction of the parking lot. Officers proceeded to make contact with the assistant store manager in order to get access to the camera footage. The assistant store manager said she has no access to the camera footage. Due to lack of evidence officers were not able to locate the suspects. It is believed, based on evidence on scene, the damage may have been caused by the handle bar of a bicycle.

* * *

A complainant called into dispatch requesting to speak with an officer via cell phone. The woman said she was currently in Knoxville and that she had been held hostage at a 4th Avenue location by a man. She told dispatch that she finally got out of the house and then went to Knoxville and wanted to speak with police about what to do. An officer attempted to call the woman via cell phone and she did not answer the phone. The officer was unable to make contact with the woman via cell phone and have not spoken with her about the incident. It is unknown if she has already reported this incident with police.