Extraordinary Session To Deal With COVID Issues, Including "Overreaching Health Care Mandates"

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) on Tuesday formally issued a call for the third extraordinary session of the 112th General Assembly. As outlined in Article 2, Section 8 of the Tennessee Constitution, this call was at the request of both chambers of the General Assembly. The session will cover a number of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemicincluding "overreaching health care mandates."

 

“The members of the Senate and their constituents have been clear about the need for this session,” said Lt.

Governor McNally. “The Covid-19 crisis - and how various institutions have adapted and reacted to it - has created new and unique legislative challenges. This is an opportunity to make the General Assembly’s voice heard on issues regarding masks, vaccines, executive power, and federal mandates.”

 

“For several weeks, we have heard from Tennesseans that have significant concerns over the unconstitutional and burdensome mandates being imposed upon them,” said Speaker Sexton. “As an elected body, it is our responsibility to let the distinctive voices of our communities be heard on these issues. I look forward to working together with Lt. Gov. McNally, the House, and Senate to create solutions that preserve the individual choices, freedoms, and liberties of all Tennesseans.”  

 

Signed by over two-thirds of the members of both chambers, the call will bring both the House and the Senate back into session on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. The call would allow legislation related to vaccines, masks, and other restrictions relative to COVID-19.

 

Officials said, "Legislation to address the various unconstitutional federal mandates issued by the Biden administration would also meet the call guidelines. Additionally, legislation regarding the independent health departments and restrictions on monoclonal antibodies would also be appropriate under the call."


Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries

Revenues Rising At Collegedale; Commissioners To Discuss Noise Issues

Police Blotter: Man Sleeping On CARTA Bus Just Trying To Stay Warm; Man Evicted From Motel Over Towel Dispute


Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries

Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries:

Revenues Rising At Collegedale; Commissioners To Discuss Noise Issues

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander said assessments went up an average of 18.26 percent in Collegedale this year. Residential and farm properties are taxed at 25 percent of the assessed value, commercial property is taxed at 40 percent and public utilities at 55 percent. In Collegedale, there are 3,424 properties. City assessments go from $340 million in 2020 to $402 million

Opinion

Tennessee Fans Hit A New Low - And Response (2)

Tennessee Vols fans hit a new low at the end of the UTK vs Ole Miss last evening. Maybe Lane Kiffin did us wrong when he left Knoxville for his dream team back in 2009, however, the crass and repulsive behavior of a large number of Tennessee fans didn't reflect on Kiffin, it reflected on the great state of Tennessee. Has society really reduced itself to believing that reducing

Roy Exum: Beware Of The Cobra

Over the weekend my "Morning Readings" included a lesson that economists teach called the Cobra Effect. Jon Miltimore is the Managing Editor of the Foundation for Economic Education in Atlanta and his 'FEE.org' is a highly respected conservative libertarian economic think tank. In his story you are about to read, he claims economists around the world speak often on The Cobra Effect.

Sports

Dan Fleser: Top Vols Hooker, Evans, Cade Mays "Day-To-Day"

Josh Heupel rarely offers much in the way of injury updates. Tennessee's football coach made an exception on Monday regarding three Vols. Heupel's change of plan spoke to the importance of the trio. Hendon Hooker is the starting quarterback. Tiyon Evans is the most productive running back to date. Cade Mays is the most accomplished offensive lineman. "Hendon, Tiyon and

Bradley's Rhyne Howard Earns Pre-Season All-American Honors

University of Kentucky women's basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named a preseason All-America honoree by both Lindy's Sports and The Athletic, the media organizations announced recently. This is the second straight season that Howard, a former star at Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed a preseason All-America honoree by Lindy's Sports. Howard is no stranger


