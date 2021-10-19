 Tuesday, October 19, 2021 60.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Mayor Kelly To Announce New Police Chief At The End Of February; Several Public Input Sessions Set

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Mayor Tim Kelly said he will announce the new police chief at the end of February after a public process involving several virtual public input sessions.

 

He said, "The goal of this process is to select a chief who will ensure Chattanooga leverages innovative, community-led approaches to keep our residents safe. 

 

"My team and I want to hear from engaged residents like yourself to help identify the qualities needed in our next chief, and to take our citizens' public safety priorities into account.

My team and I will leverage your feedback to drive the final selection of Chattanooga’s next police chief in February.

 

"That is why the public engagement portion of our police chief search process includes both an online survey and multiple public input sessions to ensure we hear from as many people as possible. You can take the brief (but important) survey and afterwards register for one of our virtual input sessions at cha.city/chiefsearch."

 

The position is to be posted nationally on Nov. 15 for 30 days.

 

Semi-finalists interviews will be in late January.

 

In February the finalists will meet with Mayor Kelly and a community interview panel.

 

The dates of the virtual public input sessions are:

  • Thursday, October 21 - 1-2:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 28 - 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Monday, November 1 - 6-7:30 p.m.

