Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY

207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER

4145 RINGOLD ROAD G73 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM

---

BLOUNT, SHAMAR LEBRON

718 SHELDON CIR CLARKSVILLE, 37040

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUCKNER, DENISE L

136 TONYA LANE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISITING ARREST

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

---

CURRY, ROBERT

726 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DISBRO, SEAN MICHAEL

536 ETHYEYLIN LN HIXSON, 373433607

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

---

ELLIS, SARAH ELIZABETH

183 PINE RIDGE DR BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

FREEMAN, DERRANCE REMONT

1216 DAVEPORT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA

3210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

GIPSON, RACE

4315 COMET TRL HIXSON, 373434311

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HAMBRIGHT, DAVAUGHN

1706 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HARRIS, RICHARD ALLEN

1410 BELTON AVE DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOLMES, CRAIG ANTHONY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37414

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

HORTON, ALLEN JERMAINE

2316 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HUMPHREY, WADE SHEROD

1718 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSS.MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

---

KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

KREISER, JOHNATHAN DEAN

9218 QUAIL MOUNTAIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LAMBAS, PARISA M

5112 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092123

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LEDFORD, ROBERT MICHAEL

1092 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEWALLEN, ZACHARY DANIEL

1620 BUSH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MARTINEZ, MICHELLE ALICIA

535 PINE TOP COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCEWEN, JUDY

217 DETOUR ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MCKINNEY, GUS FRANKLIN

911 W 39TH ST Chattanooga, 374101501

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MUINA, CHRISTOPHER JOHN

4239 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37433

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PATRICK, JACLYN NICOLE

170 JUDY DRIVE KIMBALL, 37347

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

RHOADES, BRITTANY A

2187 DUGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ROSS, ISAIAH

2725 WINDTHRUSH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

SCHWAB, ETHAN G

POTAMAC DR CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER 1,000

---

SMITH, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER

4103 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OF PROPERTY(THEFT OF VEHICLE

EVADING ARREST(FELONY EVADING)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT(FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(AGG ASSAULT ON POLICE)

---

STANLEY, KEITH XAVIER

703 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112205

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

TRACY, ANDREW TYLER

110 PEERLESS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

UREN, JENNIFER REBECCA

8006 FREEPORT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WEBB, JENNIFER REBECCA

1235 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

WHITE, STEPHEN MICHAEL

1707 PLUM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

WOODS, VANSHAWN RASHEEM

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION