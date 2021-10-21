 Thursday, October 21, 2021 66.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Catoosa County Fire Investigators Seek Help Identifying Arsonist Caught On Security Camera Video

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Catoosa County Fire Department investigators are asking for assistance identifying the person seen on security camera video setting fire to a building along Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe at 12:16 a.m. on Wednesday. This fire is the latest in a series of deliberately set fires in northern Catoosa and Walker counties.

The video shows a man wearing a hoodie walking toward the back of the building at the corner of Lafayette Road and Riddle Street.

The fire was started using an accelerant on the stairs leading to a back door and then spread upwards along the wall. The suspect is seen walking, then running from the scene toward Cross Street.

Catoosa County and Walker County firefighters responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call and quickly extinguished the flames, containing the damage to the outside siding and roof soffit.

In recent weeks fires were deliberately set to several homes in the Lakeview community and in the Rossville community of Walker County. The fires were started in the overnight and pre-dawn hours using an accelerant from outside the buildings.

The Catoosa County Fire Department is working with Walker County Fire Rescue and the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Investigations Unit. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to those who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these fires. Tips can be called in to the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800 282-5804, the Catoosa County Fire Department at 706-861-4194, or Walker County Fire Rescue at 706 539-1255.


October 23, 2021

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries

October 22, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 21, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Says "Willie" Touched Her Feet While He Was Lying On Sidewalk; Police Search For Peeping Tom


Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries: (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABSTON, ALICIA MICHELLE 534 CHERRY MILL LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... (click for more)

A woman told police that a man known as "Willie," while lying on the sidewalk on East 11th Street, was touching her feet and making comments that she "had a nice butt." When he was interacting ... (click for more)



Opinion

What A Fabulous Weekend For Car Enthusiasts

A grand tip of the hat to all those who had a part in making this past weekend a spectacular success for car enthusiasts. The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, the Mecum Auction, the riverfront races, the West Village display of automobiles ranging from vintage classics to the $100 million collection of Ferrari’s offered something for every automotive enthusiast. What fun! Why, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Return To The Good

The email from a pal in Atlanta read “Five Beautiful Stories” but, no, these are instead five beautiful Life Lessons. As I share them, I realize these were written in an earlier time, when a UT football fan wouldn’t dare hurl a hot dog – still in the bun – onto the field after a referee’s call that has gone the other way. I mourn for Lane Kiffin, a former Tennessee coach who returned ... (click for more)

Sports

Battle-Tested Vols Eager For Rivalry Game At Alabama

Despite a tough loss on Saturday night inside a packed Neyland Stadium, Tennessee was back to work on Monday with a huge opportunity on the horizon against No. 4 Alabama this weekend. The Vols will look to bounce back as they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on their longtime rival on Saturday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN. UT is in the midst of a four-game stretch against ranked opponents ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT Players Move On, But Vol Fans, Administration Still Mired In Past

Lane Kiffin paid a visit to Neyland Stadium last Saturday as Ole Miss’ football coach. He left with a win and left behind quite a mess. Kiffin, Tennessee’s former coach, responded to debris-throwing fans as he left the field by tossing his visor into the stands. Three days later, news surfaced of another former Vols coach seeking a different kind of victory. Jeremy Pruitt ... (click for more)


