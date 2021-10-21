Catoosa County Fire Investigators Seek Help Identifying Arsonist Caught On Security Camera Video

Catoosa County Fire Department investigators are asking for assistance identifying the person seen on security camera video setting fire to a building along Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe at 12:16 a.m. on Wednesday. This fire is the latest in a series of deliberately set fires in northern Catoosa and Walker counties.

The video shows a man wearing a hoodie walking toward the back of the building at the corner of Lafayette Road and Riddle Street. The fire was started using an accelerant on the stairs leading to a back door and then spread upwards along the wall. The suspect is seen walking, then running from the scene toward Cross Street.

Catoosa County and Walker County firefighters responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call and quickly extinguished the flames, containing the damage to the outside siding and roof soffit.

In recent weeks fires were deliberately set to several homes in the Lakeview community and in the Rossville community of Walker County. The fires were started in the overnight and pre-dawn hours using an accelerant from outside the buildings.

The Catoosa County Fire Department is working with Walker County Fire Rescue and the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Investigations Unit. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to those who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these fires. Tips can be called in to the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800 282-5804, the Catoosa County Fire Department at 706-861-4194, or Walker County Fire Rescue at 706 539-1255.