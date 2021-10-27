Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Investigating Stabbing Incident Involving 4 Inmates At Silverdale Detention Center

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputies assigned to the Silverdale Detention Center were alerted of an altercation between several inmates on Tuesday.

Security of the area was regained and four four inmates were found to have suffered stab wounds. Emergency medical care was provided by Sheriff’s deputies, Silverdale Detention Center Medical Staff, Hamilton County EMS, and the Chattanooga Fire Department.

All four inmates were treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is being released at this time.