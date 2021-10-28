Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Ex-husband Slashed Her Tires; Man Is Seen Walking On Street, Swinging A Pipe

A woman on Blackford Street told police she found the tires on her vehicle (Jeep) had been slashed in the night. She had all four tires replaced at a cost of approximately $500. She suspects her ex-husband is responsible for the vandalism, but had no evidence to prove this allegation.



* * *

A man on Mountain View Court told police that his son's girlfriend kept texting him trying to tell him how to handle his household. He said that he did not want her contacting him anymore. He gave police that girlfriend's name, but could not give any further information about her. He showed police the texts, which were non-threatening in manner. The texts came from his son's phone number and she simply said that she wanted him to keep his son's clothes safe. The man said that he blocked her number and would tell his son to have her quit texting him from his phone as well. The man wished to make a report of the occurrence for future reference.

* * *

A woman on Winding Hills Lane told police that she had left the Honda motorcycle dealership after they put TN license plate on her new 2021 Honda Rebel. She said she believes it fell off somewhere on Hwy 153 while riding it home.



* * *



A woman on Radmoor Drive told police she was informed by her Discover card that her social security number was located on the dark web. She said she was not supplied with the website her social security number was located on. She said she had already informed the Social Security Administration.



* * *



Police observed a man panhandling on the interstate off ramp from I-75 southbound to Shallowford Road. Police approached the man and he identified himself. He was informed of the laws regarding panhandling and that pedestrian traffic is prohibited on the interstate.



* * *



A woman at 700 I-75 southbound told police she needed to report damage to her vehicle that occurred while traveling on the interstate. She said she was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when she hit tire debris in the roadway, causing damage to the underside of her vehicle. She contacted Doug Yates Towing to retrieve her vehicle due to damage to the fuel tank, and will follow up with insurance for repairs.



* * *



A woman on East 37th Street told police that her daughter had just walked off after an argument with her and her boyfriend. She said she was worried because her daughter is six months pregnant. Police then spoke with the boyfriend, who said that he and the daughter were in a verbal argument and she left. Police spoke with the daughter over the phone. She said that she and her boyfriend had gotten into a verbal argument, and that her mother then got involved. She said that she began to get stressed from the argument, so she walked away to clear her head. She said she was coming back to the address and was going to leave with her mother. She then walked back, grabbed her belongings from inside the residence and left the scene with her mother.



* * *



An employee was sitting in his ElevateTek work truck on Clio Avenue. He said he was there to test systems and showed officers testing equipment still processing. Officers checked his information and did not find any outstanding warrants.



* * *



An anonymous caller said there was an unknown vehicle parked on West 57th Street that they wished for police to check out. There were also multiple individuals along the creek in the area associated with the vehicle. Police spoke with and identified the three individuals, two males and a female. All three said they were picking through glass bottles along the creek. They were all checked for warrants with negative results. There appeared to be no illegal activity taking place requiring police action.



* * *



Suspicious activity was reported at 600 Lookout St. A caller said that a homeless man was walking down the street swinging a pipe. The caller said that an employee was passing the man and the employee asked if he was going to hit him with the pipe and the man said "maybe," and the employee laughed and walked away. Since there was no victim and nothing illegal was going on, police were unable to do anything about the man walking down the street.