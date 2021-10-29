 Friday, October 29, 2021 56.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Greg Martin Will Seek Re-Election As Commissioner; Will Not Run For Mayor

County Commissioner Greg Martin announced he will not run for county mayor, but will seek re-election for his District 3 seat.

He said, "I love serving the people of my community and solving the problems that fall into the scope of local county government. Serving as a member of the local legislative body has been a high honor. Hamilton County Government is the envy of County Governments all over the State of Tennessee, if not the country. 

"Many have encouraged me to submit my name on next year’s ballot for the office of Mayor of Hamilton County. To even be considered is humbling. Nevertheless, it is not the right time for me to commit to that opportunity. It is my intention to put my name on the ballot and ask the people of District 3 to continue to allow me to serve them in the capacity as their County Commissioner. 

"I have faith in the good people of Hamilton County to choose the right individual to lead us as our next County Mayor. I pledge to work with that person to improve our public schools, address infrastructure needs, and continue our county’s business friendly climate."  


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Hagerty Names Michael Sullivan As State Director

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Senator Bill Hagerty is announcing the appointment of Michael Sullivan to serve as state director for his U.S. Senate office, following Jim Henry’s retirement. Mr. Sullivan will continue to be ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN 823 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT ... (click for more)



Opinion

Time To End The Supermajority In Tennessee

Is it time to end the Supermajority in Tennessee? Yes. Should there be a COVID Special Session? No. Is the supermajority drunk with power? Yes. Does the Supermajority represent the majority of citizens? No. Did President Trump lose the election because of COVID? Yes. Does the Supermajority represent me and my family and neighbors? No. Does the Supermajority represent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Michigan-MSU A Must

We in the South know that, compared to the rest of America, our women are prettier, our dogs are smarter, our whiskey is tastier, our voices are softer, and our hearts are kinder. We also know that our brand of college football is so superior and exquisite that to watch the game in any other region borders on sacrilege. That established, the gridiron gods have smiled because there ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Suarez Out For Lady Vols; Men Get 7 Freshmen

Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball teams held media days this week in advance of their respective seasons. Here’s some early observations and thoughts from both camps: Suarez out: The most significant preseason injury news came from the Lady Vols when coach Kellie Harper announced wing Marta Suarez will miss the entire season because of a foot injury. While Rae Burrell, ... (click for more)

UTC's Shaw, Keck Earn Post-Season SoCon Honors

Chattanooga’s Maggie Shaw and Sylvie Keck earned Southern Conference Postseason Honors as selected by the coaches, the league office announced Friday. Shaw, a junior, was named to the All-Conference First Team and Keck was named to the All-Freshman Team. Shaw earns her second straight All-Conference First Team nod and was the Defensive Player of the Year last season. ... (click for more)


