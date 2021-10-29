Greg Martin Will Seek Re-Election As Commissioner; Will Not Run For Mayor

County Commissioner Greg Martin announced he will not run for county mayor, but will seek re-election for his District 3 seat.

He said, "I love serving the people of my community and solving the problems that fall into the scope of local county government. Serving as a member of the local legislative body has been a high honor. Hamilton County Government is the envy of County Governments all over the State of Tennessee, if not the country.

"Many have encouraged me to submit my name on next year’s ballot for the office of Mayor of Hamilton County. To even be considered is humbling. Nevertheless, it is not the right time for me to commit to that opportunity. It is my intention to put my name on the ballot and ask the people of District 3 to continue to allow me to serve them in the capacity as their County Commissioner.

"I have faith in the good people of Hamilton County to choose the right individual to lead us as our next County Mayor. I pledge to work with that person to improve our public schools, address infrastructure needs, and continue our county’s business friendly climate."