Police Blotter: Lady Loses Expensive Wedding Ring At Target; Chimenea And Pumpkin Thief Returns

A woman called police and said she believes she lost her diamond wedding ring while at the Target, 1816 Gunbarrel Road. She said the ring was loose fitting on her finger and she thinks it may have fallen off unawares. She said the ring has a 1.49 carat weight diamond set in
4.67 dwt white 14 carat gold. She said in 2015 it was appraised for $17,467.60.

* * *

A man on North Marks Avenue told police that he had been drinking and that his girlfriend had taken his phone. Police spoke with the girlfriend and she said that she and her boyfriend were sitting on the bed, and that she was holding his phone. She said he went to grab the phone and the phone slipped away from her, bumping her in the head. She said that she was okay. Police asked her if she had the man's phone and she said that she did not. The man said that he would go to sleep and look for it later.

* * *

A homeowner on Benton Avenue called police to report damage inside of his property. He said the previous tenant damaged the vinyl inside the kitchen. It appeared that the vinyl was burned, unknown if it was intentionally or accidentally. The carpet inside the rooms also had dog feces on it. He said the residence is currently vacant until he fixes the house and puts it back on the market. He said that he would prosecute anyone caught inside of his property without his authorization. He did not provide the name of his previous tenant.

* * *

A man at Chattanooga Bud Dispensary, 5665 Brainerd Road, told police someone broke into his vehicle and took a package out of it. He valued the package at $9,000. Police made contact with a Verizon employee who said he heard glass break and then saw a black male leave the scene. Police will attempt to gain video footage from Verizon on a later date to identify the suspect.

* * *

Police were called to by the Microtel Hotel, 7014 McCutcheon Road, to assist in escorting a woman off of the property. Microtel was kicking the woman out due to breaking a hotel policy. The woman left without incident. She was allowed to leave belongings in the room and return later to retrieve them.

* * *

The owner of the apartment building at 6936 Lee Hwy. called police to report suspicious activity involving a man who goes by "Dee," who is not allowed to be on the property, and is doing so anyway. The owner said "Dee" was also harassing his tenants. Police spoke with the tenants and they declined to make a report.

* * *

A man told police he had come off of his work shift at Chattanooga Billiards Club, 725 Cherry St.,  and discovered that the sunroof on his rental car had been smashed. He said that the vehicle was undamaged when he arrived at work for his 10 p.m. shift. He said he did not find any evidence of entry into the vehicle, nor did he think that anything had been stolen. Neither police nor he saw any object or tool which would have been used to smash the sunroof. He said that he would alert Enterprise Rent-a-Car, the vehicle's owner.

* * *

A man on Bartow Lane told police that he and his girlfriend just moved to Chattanooga eight
days ago. He said his 1992 Toyoto Celica was parked in his driveway last night and he last saw it around 10:30 p.m. He said the vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside as well. He said the vehicle is unique, being a 1992 Celica with front flip up headlights. He also said that the vehicle has New Jersey tags on the front and back. The officer entered the vehicle into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A man on Market Street called police to his residence and told them that his driver's side mirror was damaged..

* * *

A man on Mountain Creek Road told police that early this morning he could hear the newspaper delivery guy talking extremely loudly with his neighbor outside. He said he went outside and asked the paper guy, "Frank," if he could please be a little more quiet. He said that "Frank" got upset and started quoting the noise ordinance. The man said that "Frank" started walking away and made a comment of "I better just leave before I kill someone." Police spoke to the neighbor, who said "Frank" is a nice guy, he just had a really bad morning. She said that  someone yelled at "Frank" at work that morning and he was having a bad day. She said that "Frank" came back after the incident and apologized to her for the confrontation that morning with her neighbor. The man said he wanted the incident documented in case anything happens further down the road.

* * *

The manager of Elder's Ace Hardware, 8164 E Brainerd Road, told police that at 1:15 a.m. that day a man with a thin build wearing a Halloween mask was caught moving the surveillance camera with a metal pole. The man walked police to the Farmhouse Boutique. Alongside the boutique, he showed police a hole cut in the fence and two stolen pumpkins left along the fence line. He walked police by the Irma Marie business and showed damage to the side door that was caused by someone attempting to pry it open. He then showed police a hole cut in the far corner of the ACE nursery fence. He said three Chimeneas, worth $300, and 12 pumpkins, worth $120, were stolen. Police attempted to get fingerprints from the iron pole used to move the cameras, but the attempt was unsuccessful. The man said approximately a year ago a very similar theft occurred using the same route behind buildings with the same fences being cut. Police collected the pictures of the suspect and door and provided the man with a complaint card.


Erlanger Trustees Vote 6-3 To Remove Chief Medical Officer

Firefighters Knock Out Potential Fire At Coal Car At The Debutts Yard

