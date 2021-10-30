Firefighters Knock Out Potential Fire At Coal Car At The Debutts Yard

Chattanooga firefighters put out a potential fire on a coal car at the Debutts Rail Yard on Saturday morning.

Station #4 received an alarm that a rail car full of coal was showing burning embers exiting from the undercarriage hopper.

Engine 4, Tanker 17, Battalion 3 and Special Operations personnel were able to cool and extinguish the heat source with roughly 10,000 gallons of water.