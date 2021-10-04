Chattooga And Whitfield Counties Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 162 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 162 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 22,785.



There are 6,827 new cases since Friday, as that total reaches 1,232,349 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 81,626, which is an increase of 514 from Friday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,051 cases, up 36; 81 deaths; 288 hospitalizations, up 1



Chattooga County: 3,566 cases, up 25; 81 deaths, up 1; 234 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,745 cases, up 7; 15 deaths; 66 hospitalizations



Walker County: 9,217 cases, up 44; 105 deaths; 341 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 18,771 cases, up 52; 296 deaths, up 1; 882 hospitalizations, down 1