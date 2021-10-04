Chattooga And Whitfield Counties Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 162 Deaths

 Monday, October 4, 2021 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 162 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 22,785.

There are 6,827 new cases since Friday, as that total reaches 1,232,349 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 81,626, which is an increase of 514 from Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,051 cases, up 36; 81 deaths; 288 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 3,566 cases, up 25; 81 deaths, up 1; 234 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,745 cases, up 7; 15 deaths; 66 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,217 cases, up 44; 105 deaths; 341 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 18,771 cases, up 52; 296 deaths, up 1; 882 hospitalizations, down 1


The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Monday and 100 new positive cases, down from 139 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 61,994. The death total is at 627. It is reported the death was a white woman, age 71-80. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 167 in Hamilton County - down from 177 on Friday. Seven ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 162 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 22,785. There are 6,827 new cases since Friday, as that total reaches 1,232,349 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 81,626, which is an increase of 514 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Strengthen City Court And Let Chattanoogans Choose Their Judges

On Tuesday, our City Council is voting on the final reading of an ordinance to demolish Division II of Chattanooga City Court without the approval of the citizens of this city. According to our council’s own statements, this is primarily because the current judge sitting in Division II believes that the position is not needed at this time based on emails that the Judge has sent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: About Forgiveness

Each week I get a copy of a newspaper called The Epoch Times. I subscribe to it and, while it has been identified as a “far right” journal, I must declare I know nothing about any of that. I rarely read its opinion section, instead searching for things more pleasing to my heart, and several weeks ago there appeared an article in a regular feature the newspaper entitled “Dear Next ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Josh Dobbs, Others Loving Tennessee Rout Of Missouri

Someone who’s been a creator of spectacular Tennessee offense was an impressed connoisseur on Saturday. “We’re out there playing a game of NCAA today,” former Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs wrote on Twitter. “Love to see it.” Dobbs was weighing in five years and a day after throwing a game-winning Hail Mary pass to Jauan Jennings on the final play at Georgia. A 62-24 victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Roll Over Western Carolina In SoCon Opener

The Chattanooga Mocs football team continued their impressive play in a win over Western Carolina, 45-17, on Saturday at Finley Stadium. Mocs’ sophomore running back Ailym Ford and senior cornerback Brand Dowdell entered into UTC’s history books in the performance. Ford became the quickest high school signee to rush for over 1,500 yards in program history. Dowdell became the ... (click for more)


