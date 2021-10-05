Hamilton County Tax Bills To Be Mailed Out In Next Few Days; Several Payment Options Offered

Hamilton County Trustee, Bill Hullander, said, “The 2021 property tax bills are going out in the next few days.”

Mr. Hullander said this year will be the same as last year in regards to safety protocols for Covid-19.

“People are welcome to come to our office at the courthouse or our satellite location off Bonny Oaks Dr. However, for everyone’s safety, we are only allowing one tax payer at a time in the office. We have other options to pay taxes as well. Tax payers can pay at one of the fourteen First Horizon banks, pay by phone at 1-877-728-8945 select option 1, or pay online (fees apply) at https://www.hamiltontn.gov/Trustee.”

Mr. Hullander suggests people make their check payable to Hamilton County Trustee and drop in the mail. Tax bills must be paid on or before Feb. 28, 2022.

Mr. Hullander also stated one the popular options tax payers are taking advantage of is making partial payments from now until the due date. For example, if a tax bill is $1,500, someone could pay $300 per month for the next five months to insure their taxes were paid in full by the due date and avoiding interest.

“We also have our Tax Relief program for certain homeowners ages 65 and over or total and permanently disabled with income not to exceed $31,190. Disabled veterans (whose disability is service connected and rated by V.A. as total and permanently disabled) can also qualify by calling 423-209-7799,” Mr. Hullander said.

Tax payers needing to change their mailing address or questions about their appraisal should call the Assessor of Property at 423-209-7300.