 Tuesday, October 5, 2021 73.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


City Council Votes To Suspend Division II Of City Court; Approves Stricter Youth Curfew, Barely Passes BID Budget

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

The City Council on Tuesday night voted to suspend Division II of City Court after Judge Russell Bean retires next year.

Chairman Chip Henderson has sponsored the resolution, saying the division has been hearing few cases. He said the move could save about $500,000 per year.

There were seven votes in favor.

Ken Smith was absent.

The panel also passed a stricter curfew for minors.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod, who earlier brought up the matter, on Tuesday moved to make the city curfew the same as the state's.

Under the state curfew, those 17 or 18 years old cannot be out in public past 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or 12 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

For those 16 or younger, they are not to be in public past 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

In another matter, the council narrowly approved the budget of the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance (Business Improvement District). There were five votes in favor.

Some council members had issues about charges to non-profit groups within the district.

The group's board chairman, Steve Hunt, said earlier Tuesday that the United Way was voluntarily paying 10 percent of the assessment. He said the charge to the YMCA would be fully waived due to a financial hardship.

He said there would not be charges to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or Second Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Hunt said there are 12 other non-profits in the district, and they have not asked for a waiver.


October 5, 2021

Attorneys General Support Congressional Hearings Addressing Youth Social Media Use

October 5, 2021

TDOT Awards State Route 60 Improvement Project In Cleveland, Bradley County

October 5, 2021

Keith Hardison Steps Down; Board Appoints David Currey Interim Director For National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center


Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is leading a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general expressing strong support for hearings conducted by the U.S. Senate Committee addressing protection ... (click for more)

TDOT has officially awarded the project to improve SR-60 in Bradley County from the four-lane section north of I-75 to SR-306 (Eureka Road) to Summers-Taylor, Inc. for $53,992,362.20. The 2.9-mile ... (click for more)

The Board of Trustees of the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center (Heritage Center) announced Tuesday that Executive Director Keith Hardison has resigned effective Friday, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Attorneys General Support Congressional Hearings Addressing Youth Social Media Use

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is leading a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general expressing strong support for hearings conducted by the U.S. Senate Committee addressing protection and safety of kids and teens using social media. Attorneys general have been concerned about the harmful impact of social media on the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of ... (click for more)

TDOT Awards State Route 60 Improvement Project In Cleveland, Bradley County

TDOT has officially awarded the project to improve SR-60 in Bradley County from the four-lane section north of I-75 to SR-306 (Eureka Road) to Summers-Taylor, Inc. for $53,992,362.20. The 2.9-mile project is scheduled for completion on or before Aug. 25, 2025. The project will widen SR-60 (Georgetown Road NW) from a two-lane roadway with roadside ditches to a five-lane roadway ... (click for more)

Opinion

Just Fix The Roads - And Response

Everyone knows and can feel how terrible the condition our roads are in. They have been in bad shape for years. Didn’t Candidate Kelly campaign on the promise that he would fix Chattanooga’s roads ? He even had himself on TV fixing potholes in a campaign ad. I also remember after he was elected mayor he announced he had budgeted over $1 million for road repairs. Well, I’ve only ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stuff I Think About

After I had my haircut on Monday, I sat and pondered what I might write about that might be fruitful. I couldn’t decide but in the sprit of equality, allow me to share the finalists of my thoughts: * * * THE YMCA SKYSCRAPER – The YMCA of Middle Tennessee (Metro Nashville) has just announced its new headquarters will be a 60-story skyscraper. In what will be the largest residential ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Now Firmly In Place As Vols Quarterback Starter

Toward the end of his media session on Monday, Josh Heupel was asked who’s starting at quarterback Saturday against South Carolina. Tennessee’s first-year football coach probably would’ve dodged the question a few weeks ago, but not now. “Hendon will be the one this week, yes.” Well, of course, Hendon Hooker will be starting. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound redshirt senior has ... (click for more)

Moc Golfers Eighth At Evie Odom Invitational

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team is eighth with 18 holes to play at the Evie Odom Invitational. The Mocs 286 today provides a 571 total which is two behind North Florida in seventh and 11 clear of Campbell and host Old Dominion in ninth. That’s come behind the stellar work of Dorota Zalewska. Zalewska turned in a 3-under 67 Monday for a two-day total of 135 (-5). That’s ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors