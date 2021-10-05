City Council Votes To Suspend Division II Of City Court; Approves Stricter Youth Curfew, Barely Passes BID Budget

The City Council on Tuesday night voted to suspend Division II of City Court after Judge Russell Bean retires next year.

Chairman Chip Henderson has sponsored the resolution, saying the division has been hearing few cases. He said the move could save about $500,000 per year.

There were seven votes in favor.

Ken Smith was absent.

The panel also passed a stricter curfew for minors.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod, who earlier brought up the matter, on Tuesday moved to make the city curfew the same as the state's.

Under the state curfew, those 17 or 18 years old cannot be out in public past 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or 12 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

For those 16 or younger, they are not to be in public past 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

In another matter, the council narrowly approved the budget of the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance (Business Improvement District). There were five votes in favor.

Some council members had issues about charges to non-profit groups within the district.

The group's board chairman, Steve Hunt, said earlier Tuesday that the United Way was voluntarily paying 10 percent of the assessment. He said the charge to the YMCA would be fully waived due to a financial hardship.

He said there would not be charges to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or Second Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Hunt said there are 12 other non-profits in the district, and they have not asked for a waiver.