 Wednesday, October 6, 2021 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Pair Arrested After Victim Says He Was Beaten After Small Marijuana Purchase On Signal Mountain

Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Christian Hayden Pickett
Christian Hayden Pickett

Police arrested two men charged with beating up and robbing a man during a drug deal on Signal Mountain.

On Monday night, police responded to a robbery report on Taft highway. Police said the victim told them he came to the area to buy a small amount of marijuana, and then was attacked by four individuals after he gave them money.

The victim said he texted “Hayden Party” in order to buy marijuana from him, and that the two met at the location. The victim told police that once money changed hands, he was punched in the back of the head, and then kicked by multiple people. He said he saw two white males in a vehicle, and that the attackers got into the car and drove off.

The victim took a picture of the license plate, which came back to a juvenile. Police said the victim had a lump on the back of his head, and scrapes to his arms and back. He was allowed to leave the scene by police.

Police located the vehicle on Edgewood Drive, and then walked up to the property and knocked on the door. Police said a man walked up to the door, but then started walking back into the house. Police said they found Christian Hayden Pickett, 19, on the back porch trying to leave.

Police said Pickett had 62 grams of marijuana in his hand, along with 45 hydrocodone pills. Police said they read Pickett his Miranda rights, and he told them that he, one other person and two juveniles met with the victim. He said they planned to beat the victim up.

Picket said that once the victim handed over $60 for the marijuana, that is when the attack started. He denied hitting the victim himself.

Police said they obtained permission to search the residence. Police said they found five other males and one female, some of those being juveniles, inside.

One of those persons, Evan Stoops, 19, told police he and Pickett had planned the encounter and that he did not know who the victim was. He said he did not take the money from the victim, and did not know what happened to it.

Stoops is facing criminal conspiracy and robbery charges, while Pickett is facing those charges as well as drug-related counts.

Evan M. Stoops
Evan M. Stoops

October 6, 2021

BlueCross Terminates 19 Employees Who Refused To Get Vaccinated

October 6, 2021

Pair Arrested After Victim Says He Was Beaten After Small Marijuana Purchase On Signal Mountain

October 6, 2021

Developer Plans 44 Townhomes In Woodmore Near Greater Tucker Baptist


Chattanooga-based BlueCross of Tennessee has terminated 19 employees who refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Dalya Qualls, senior vice president and chief communications officer, said, ... (click for more)

Police arrested two men charged with beating up and robbing a man during a drug deal on Signal Mountain. On Monday night, police responded to a robbery report on Taft highway. Police said ... (click for more)

A developer is planning 44 townhouse units in Woodmore near Greater Tucker Baptist Church. The property at 1601 Eucalyptus Dr. includes 5.7 acres. Applicant Jeff Fava said 1.17 acres ... (click for more)



Breaking News

BlueCross Terminates 19 Employees Who Refused To Get Vaccinated

Chattanooga-based BlueCross of Tennessee has terminated 19 employees who refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Dalya Qualls, senior vice president and chief communications officer, said, "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve focused on a simple goal: protecting the health of BlueCross employees while continuing to meet the needs of our members. "We required COVID-19 ... (click for more)

Pair Arrested After Victim Says He Was Beaten After Small Marijuana Purchase On Signal Mountain

Police arrested two men charged with beating up and robbing a man during a drug deal on Signal Mountain. On Monday night, police responded to a robbery report on Taft highway. Police said the victim told them he came to the area to buy a small amount of marijuana, and then was attacked by four individuals after he gave them money. The victim said he texted “Hayden Party” in ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Commissioner Calling Who Down For Nepotism?

The Hamilton County Commission will consider a resolution that is a full throttle attack of District Attorney Neal Pinkston for marrying an employee who works in his constitutional office. The folks supporting the resolution are essentially citing inappropriate use taxpayer dollars, and fiduciary responsibly. But, wait a minute. What about the rest of those using the color of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Reckon It’ll Rain?

According to Weather.com’s hourly forecast for Chattanooga, TN, for today, on Wednesday, March 6, (this as of 7 p.m. Tuesday night), during ALL OF THE HOURS on Wednesday and until 7 p.m. on Thursday (!) there will not be ONE hour when there is less than a 50 percent chance of rain in the entire 43-hour span. Think of that … it is incredible! I am no weather man but let’s watch! ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The South Carolina Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of South Carolina. This is UT’s fourth home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for noon EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 10 a.m. ESPN2 will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday on ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announce Schedule For 2022 Season

The Chattanooga Lookouts are excited to announce their schedule for the 2022 Double-A South season. The Lookouts season will begin on the road against the Tennessee Smokies on Friday, April 8 with Opening Day at AT&T Field set for Tuesday, April 12 against the Birmingham Barons. “We were overwhelmed by the amazing support we received from our community in 2021,” said Lookouts ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors