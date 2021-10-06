BlueCross Terminates 19 Employees Who Refused To Get Vaccinated

Chattanooga-based BlueCross of Tennessee has terminated 19 employees who refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Dalya Qualls, senior vice president and chief communications officer, said, "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve focused on a simple goal: protecting the health of BlueCross employees while continuing to meet the needs of our members.

"We required COVID-19 vaccination for more than 900 employees. That includes job roles involving in-person contact with BlueCross members, business partners and community members, as well as all vice-presidents and above.

"Once the Pfizer vaccine earned full FDA approval, those employees had six weeks to submit proof of full vaccination or request a medical or religious accommodation.

"As of Oct. 5, the vast majority of affected employees were fully vaccinated. Unfortunately, 19 employees chose not to get vaccinated and are no longer with the company. We appreciate their service to our members and communities throughout their time with BlueCross, and we wish them well in the future."